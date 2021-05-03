THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 3, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Dragon Resilience back to earth after first commercial crew mission Support teams work around the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Victor Glover, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi aboard in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida, USA on Sunday. NASA’ s SpaceX Crew-1 mission was the first crew rotation flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket with astronauts to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. Bill Ingalls, NASA Handout via Reuters

Cleaning up Baseco beach River Warriors from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hold a clean-up activity at a portion of Manila Bay in Baseco compound, Manila on Monday. The team conducts bi-weekly clean-up in the area to address marine pollution as part of the Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program. ABS-CBN News

Soldiers take COVID-19 test for pandemic frontline duties A personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) undergoes RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium Mega Swabbing facility in Malate, Manila on Monday. The stadium was designated as one of the COVID-19 testing sites for APF personnel tasked to provide clinical and operational support in temporary COVID-19 treatment and monitoring facilities around the country. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Manila hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V Health workers check boxes of 3,000 initial doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V during its delivery at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Monday. The Philippines received 15,000 Sputnik V shots on Saturday, which will be distributed to 4 hospitals and 3 vaccination facilities in the National Capital Region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

In China, tourism not forbidden anymore People visit the Forbidden City in Beijing on Monday during the Labor Day holidays, which take place from May 1 to May 5. More than 1.1 million people visited the city’s 1,000 or so tourist attractions, an increase of 56 per cent from the same day last year, the local newspaper Beijing Daily reported. Noel Celis, AFP