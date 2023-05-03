THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 3, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Japan retrieves wreckage of Ground Self-Defense Force's helicopter The wreckage of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force's helicopter UH-60JA is salvaged from the seabed off Ikema Island in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Tuesday. The helicopter, with 10 personnel on board, went missing on 06 April 2023 after about 10 minutes after leaving a base on Miyako Island. Five of 10 personnel were confirmed to be dead so far. Jiji Press/EPA-EFE

Cool dip in hot weather A child enjoys a dip in a portable pool amid the hot weather in Baseco, Manila on Wednesday. PAGASA reminds the public to take necessary precaution against extreme heat as computed heat index reached 42 degrees Celsius at NAIA in Pasay City on May 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Prisoners released in Myanmar Relatives and friends of prisoners hold placards and gather around a bus carrying inmates upon their release from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar on Wednesday. The Myanmar military announced an amnesty for nearly 2,000 detainees across the country to commemorate the Full Moon Day of Kason, also known as The Buddha's Day, the anniversary of the Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and death. Nyein Chan Naing, EPA-EFE

School shooting kills 9 in Belgrade A parent escorts a child in tears following a shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia on Wednesday. At least eight students and a security guard were confirmed dead, while police arrested a 14-year old student following the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar school. Oliver Bunic, AFP