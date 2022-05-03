THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 3, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Vote Counting Machines distributed in Manila Workers unload election equipment at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on Tuesday. According to election officer Atty. Gregorio Bonifacio, 1,859 Vote-Counting Machines (VCMs) and ballot boxes will be delivered to 87 polling centers in Manila for the final testing and sealing (FTS) tomorrow, May 4. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Final stretch of local election campaign Workers prepare for a local candidate's political rally along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City, on Tuesday. Candidates for both national and local positions have a few days left to campaign before it closes on May 7, two days before election day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

VCM testing and sealing at Melencio Castelo Elem School, QC Members of the Electoral Board and poll watchers conduct final testing and sealing of vote counting machines at Melencio M. Castelo Elementary School in Quezon City on Tuesday, six days before the national elections. Around 65.7 million domestic voters are expected to cast their votes for national and local candidates in the May 9 elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Staying cool as heat index rises Young children enjoy a dip in an inflatable swimming pool along Scout Tuason Street in Quezon City on Tuesday. The public is advised to take necessary precaution as the heat index reached “extreme caution” to “danger” levels in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News