THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 2, 2023

Marcos and Biden seek to strengthen alliance US President Joe Biden and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C. on Monday. Marcos and Biden committed to strengthen the alliance and partnership between the Philippines and the US amid tensions in South China Sea and the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific region. Kj Rosales, PPA pool

Lagusnilad rehabilitation begins, motorists advised to take alternate routes A heavy equipment truck is seen along Lagusnilad Underpass in front of Manila City Hall, as the partial closure takes effect on Tuesday for its renovation and rehabilitation. The local government of Manila advised motorists going to Taft Avenue to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. ABS-CBN News

Marikina craftsmen create world-class shoes Shoemakers Mang Ambo and Canov, both in their 70’s, work to finish pairs of shoes at the Pando Shoe Store in Marikina City on Monday, Labor Day. Marikina craftsmen are known for producing sturdy pairs of shoes for decades providing world-class footwear in the market. Joan Bondoc, PNA

'Chikiting ligtas' in Pasay A child is being vaccinated with an oral anti-polio and measles vaccine at Barangay 183 in Villamor Pasay City, during the Department of Health’s “Chikiting Ligtas” Vaccine Supplemental Immunization on Tuesday. The administration of free Measles-Rubella and Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccines (MR-OPV SIA) will be held from May 2 until May 31. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News