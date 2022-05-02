THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 2, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Fitr Muslims gather at the Quezon Memorial Circle for Eid al-Fitr on Monday, which marks the end of Ramadan. Easing COVID-19 restrictions and lowering cases have allowed more people to gather outside for religious activities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

8 killed in UP Village fire Workers carry the remains of one of the 8 casualties of a fire that razed a residential area at UP Village A inside the University of the Philippines-Diliman Campus in Quezon City on Monday. The fire, which hit an informal settlement at UP Village, killed 6 minors, 2 adults and injured 3 others according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Man feeds birds at Tumana Mosque A man feeds birds with leftover rice at the Tumana Mosque in Marikina City as Filipino Muslims mark the end of Ramadan on Monday. Millions of Filipino Muslims celebrate Eid’l Fitr which ends their month-long fasting during Ramadan. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Fire hits foothills of Caraballo mountain range in Nueva Ecija A fire, which according to villagers started from a private property, goes uncontrolled in the foothills of the Caraballo mountain range in Barangay Salvacion, Carranglan, Nueva Ecija in this photo taken with long exposure on Sunday evening. Villagers were hoping that firebreaks or gaps created in the forest floor would prevent the fire from reaching agroforestry areas like cashew tree plantations that provide livelihoods to members of a local cooperative. Leonard Reyes, ABS-CBN News

Campaigning at the Marikina Islamic Center Teenage girls, wearing a mask of a local candidate, assist in distributing campaign materials near the Marikina Islamic Center as Filipino Muslims mark the end of Ramadan on Monday. National and local candidates have until May 7 to campaign for the May 9 elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News