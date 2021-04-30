THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 30, 2021

Thousands hurt in stampede at Israel religious festival Medics and rescue workers carry stretchers in Mount Meron, northern Israel on Friday, where fatalities were reported among the ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered for the annual Lag B'Omer commemorations. Dozens of people were killed in a stampede when tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews thronged to the Galilee tomb of 2nd-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai that included all-night prayer, mystical songs and dance. David Cohen, Reuters

Community sharing Volunteers from the community repack truckloads of donated and purchased vegetables coming from the provinces on Friday at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Diliman, Quezon City. The goods will be distributed to different community pantries around the area as donations continue to pour in for the thousands who continue to line up for food aid. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Help arrives for Hospicio de San Jose Children staying at the Hospicio de San Jose watch from inside a classroom as volunteers assist donors dropping off donations at the foster care institution in Manila on Friday. Help from different individuals and organizations came pouring in after an online call for aid when the compound was placed on lockdown after some of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

South Korea fishermen protest against Japan nuclear plans A policeman films South Korean fishing boats taking part in a marine protest, part of nationwide protests to demand Japan withdraw its decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, at the sea off Incheon, South Korea on Friday. Earlier this month, Japan approved a plan to release over a million tons of contaminated water into the sea from the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 after filtering it to remove harmful isotopes. Kim Hong-Ji, Reuters