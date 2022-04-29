THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 29, 2022

Hearts for Covid-19 victims in Britain A woman paints a heart on the wall at the Covid-19 Memorial Wall in remembrance of her father in London, Britain Thursday. The country has lost over 173,000 people to Covid-19 since the pandemic began in late 2019. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

'Share the science of mRNA vaccines to the world' Protesters rally outside Moderna headquarters as they call for the company to license mRNA vaccine technology, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA on Thursday. The protesters demanded that Moderna put people over profit and share the vaccine science to in an effort to help expand the worldwide vaccination of people and reduce the shortages of COVID-19 vaccines. CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

Deaths and debt: Protesters remember Manila Film Center tragedy, P203-B tax debt Members of various cause-oriented groups hold a protest on Friday to demand the immediate payment of the P203-billion estate tax liability of the Marcos family. The P203-billion in tax obligations stem from the unpaid taxes worth P23 billion from the heirs of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1997. They also condemned the tragic death of 163 workers during the construction of the Manila Film Center building in 1981, at their mass action near the film center building at the Cultural Center of the Philippines complex in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Kalikasan o sarili? Candidates' checklist for the environment Protesters stage a rally to remind candidates about the environment this coming elections, in front of the Commission on Elections in Intramuros, Manila on Friday. The groups led by Luntiang Bayan called for the electorate to vote on the basis of urgent national and environmental issues and not about personalities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Using the 10 commandments as voting guideline People pass by a banner citing the 10 commandments and reminding the public to vote responsibly and avoid falling for disinformation, at Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, as the national elections near. The spread of disinformation has ramped up online in the lead-up to the May 9 polls. Independent fact-checkers previously pointed to social media platform Facebook as the "main hub" of fake news in the Philippines. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News