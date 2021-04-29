Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 29, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 29 2021 11:57 PM | Updated as of Apr 30 2021 12:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Biden and America’s 2 powerful women U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Wednesday. Two women leaders- Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi- sat behind the president at the podium for the first time in U.S. history. Doug Mills, Reuters/Pool Ivermectin distribution in Old Balara, QC Volunteer doctors assist in the distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City initiated by lawmakers on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed the distribution of human-grade Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a compassionate special permit, as long as the drug distributed comes from the licensed facility with a doctor's prescription. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Supermoon as seen from the International Space Station This photo taken April 26, 2021 shows the "Super Moon" photographed from the International Space Station as it was orbiting 267 miles above the southern Indian Ocean and was posted on the agency’s Twitter account on Thursday. Astronomy observers were treated with a spectacular view of the moon as it positioned nearest the earth from April 25-28. Photo courtesy of the International Space Station Marikina inoculates elderly and bedridden residents vs COVID-19 Health workers administer Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine to 76-year-old Editha Santiago inside her residence in Marikina City on Thursday. The city government is targeting to inoculate 587 individuals through their house-to-house vaccination drive for senior citizens and bedridden residents, according to Mayor Marcy Teodoro George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Ensuring physical distancing, public safety in a community pantry Public safety officers from the Quezon City local government assist in a community pantry led by a Christian organization in Barangay South Triangle on Thursday. The Quezon City LGU has previously set guidelines for community pantries to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols, while mayors in the National Capital Region may follow suit in creating guidelines, according to the MMDA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Shooting for the stars A band plays music as a Long March 5B rocket, which carries China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center, in southern China's Hainan province on Thursday. China launched the first module of its "Heavenly Palace" space station on Thursday, a milestone in Beijing's ambitious plan to establish a permanent human presence in space. AFP COVID-19 cases in India breach 18 million COVID-19 positive patients lie inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care center in New Delhi, India on Thursday. India’s total COVID-19 cases breached 18 million on Thursday as it reported 379,257 new infections while also logging a record 3,645 new deaths, its highest single-day death toll since the pandemic began. Tauseef Mustafa, AFP Read More: Joe Biden US Congress Vice President Kamala Harris House Speaker Nancy Pelosi US Capitol FDA Ivermectin Barangay Old Balara Quezon City Super Pink Moon perigee International Space Station Sinovac inoculation Marikina City COVID-19 vaccine Coronavac community pantry physical distancing Quezon City China space race outer space space rocket Long March 5B rocket Heavenly Palace space station space station band India covid care center New Delhi /entertainment/05/02/21/ex-pbb-housemates-gee-ann-abrahan-mickey-perz-welcome-second-child/overseas/05/02/21/vote-count-in-five-indian-states-begins-amid-pandemic/entertainment/05/02/21/watch-dennis-padilla-julia-barreto-in-personal-father-daughter-conversation/overseas/05/02/21/thailand-sees-2nd-day-of-record-high-virus-deaths/news/05/02/21/filipino-fishers-urge-un-to-act-on-chinese-incursions-in-west-ph-sea