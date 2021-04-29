THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 29, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Biden and America’s 2 powerful women U.S. President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., Wednesday. Two women leaders- Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi- sat behind the president at the podium for the first time in U.S. history. Doug Mills, Reuters/Pool

Ivermectin distribution in Old Balara, QC Volunteer doctors assist in the distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City initiated by lawmakers on Thursday. The Food and Drug Administration recently allowed the distribution of human-grade Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without a compassionate special permit, as long as the drug distributed comes from the licensed facility with a doctor's prescription. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Supermoon as seen from the International Space Station This photo taken April 26, 2021 shows the "Super Moon" photographed from the International Space Station as it was orbiting 267 miles above the southern Indian Ocean and was posted on the agency’s Twitter account on Thursday. Astronomy observers were treated with a spectacular view of the moon as it positioned nearest the earth from April 25-28. Photo courtesy of the International Space Station

Marikina inoculates elderly and bedridden residents vs COVID-19 Health workers administer Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine to 76-year-old Editha Santiago inside her residence in Marikina City on Thursday. The city government is targeting to inoculate 587 individuals through their house-to-house vaccination drive for senior citizens and bedridden residents, according to Mayor Marcy Teodoro George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Ensuring physical distancing, public safety in a community pantry Public safety officers from the Quezon City local government assist in a community pantry led by a Christian organization in Barangay South Triangle on Thursday. The Quezon City LGU has previously set guidelines for community pantries to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols, while mayors in the National Capital Region may follow suit in creating guidelines, according to the MMDA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Shooting for the stars A band plays music as a Long March 5B rocket, which carries China's Tianhe space station core module, lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center, in southern China's Hainan province on Thursday. China launched the first module of its "Heavenly Palace" space station on Thursday, a milestone in Beijing's ambitious plan to establish a permanent human presence in space. AFP