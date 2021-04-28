THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 28, 2021

Here are the day's top stories in photos.
Eiffel and the supermoon
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, Tuesday. The moon, which is orbiting around the earth in a squashed ellipse was on perigee syzygy, the closest in its orbit to earth, making it appear bigger and brighter on April 26 and 27. Christian Hartmann, Reuters
Community pantry at UP Diliman
Residents living within the vicinity of the University of the Philippines Diliman campus line up to receive basic food items, donated by the students, UP alumni and residents, at the UP Diliman pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday. Community pantries have been filling the gaps in responding to the needs of people gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News
Mother and child perish in Sta. Cruz fire
Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection retrieve the remains of Precious De Leon, 6 years old, after she and her mother Frencelyn De Leon were trapped as fire gutted their two-storey apartment in Elias Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Two people were killed, while another person, identified as Jonel Mandap, 36 years old, was reported injured during the fire that displaced 5 families. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News
Maginhawa community pantry now a donation drop-off center
Volunteers receive and repack donations at the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday before being redistributed to other nearby community pantries. The Maginhawa community pantry now stands as a drop-off center for donations and is no longer distributing goods to individuals and encourages people to visit community pantries near recipients' areas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
From banquet hall to COVID care center
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits attend to COVID-19 positive patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID-19 care center in New Delhi on Wednesday. India on Wednesday logged its largest rise in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began at 360,960 marking the 7th consecutive day of more than 300,000 infections. Prakash Singh, AFP
Sta. Ana Hospital celebrates 11th anniversary
Health workers from the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila, which houses a cold storage facility for COVID-19 vaccines, perform a dance number to the song “I Will Survive” in line with their theme "We Will Survive" to mark the 11th year anniversary of the hospital on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Health authorities on Wednesday recorded 6,895 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 3 weeks, but it does not include data from 1 testing laboratory that was non-operational on Monday, and 5 laboratories that were unable to submit their results on time. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News