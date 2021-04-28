THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 28, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Eiffel and the supermoon The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower during a nationwide curfew due to tighter measures against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, Tuesday. The moon, which is orbiting around the earth in a squashed ellipse was on perigee syzygy, the closest in its orbit to earth, making it appear bigger and brighter on April 26 and 27. Christian Hartmann, Reuters

Community pantry at UP Diliman Residents living within the vicinity of the University of the Philippines Diliman campus line up to receive basic food items, donated by the students, UP alumni and residents, at the UP Diliman pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday. Community pantries have been filling the gaps in responding to the needs of people gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS- CBN News

Mother and child perish in Sta. Cruz fire Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection retrieve the remains of Precious De Leon, 6 years old, after she and her mother Frencelyn De Leon were trapped as fire gutted their two-storey apartment in Elias Street in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. Two people were killed, while another person, identified as Jonel Mandap, 36 years old, was reported injured during the fire that displaced 5 families. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Maginhawa community pantry now a donation drop-off center Volunteers receive and repack donations at the Maginhawa community pantry in Quezon City on Wednesday before being redistributed to other nearby community pantries. The Maginhawa community pantry now stands as a drop-off center for donations and is no longer distributing goods to individuals and encourages people to visit community pantries near recipients' areas. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

From banquet hall to COVID care center Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits attend to COVID-19 positive patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a COVID-19 care center in New Delhi on Wednesday. India on Wednesday logged its largest rise in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began at 360,960 marking the 7th consecutive day of more than 300,000 infections. Prakash Singh, AFP