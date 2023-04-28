THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 28, 2023

Robots play football in Iran's "Robocup" Robots play in a football match between Iran MRL team (in red) and Russia Starkit team (in blue) during the 17th International Iran Open Robocup 2023, in Tehran, Iran on Thursday. The event takes place at Tehran's Azad university from April 26 to 28, with the participation of 12 teams from foreign universities and schools and hundreds of Iranian teams. Abedin Taherkenareh, EPA-EFE

US ship in Balikatan exercise makes port call in Manila USS Makin Island (LHD-8), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship docks on Friday at the port of Manila for a port call. The Makin Island was part of the contingent of US ships that took part in the recent Balikatan exercises in northern Luzon. ABS-CBN News

Rehearsal for Victory Day parade in Moscow Russian people watch as a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher drives on Tverskaya street in Moscow, Russia on Thursday. A military parade will take place on the Red Square on May 9 to commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union's Red Army over Nazi-Germany in WWII. Maxim Shipenkov, EPA-EFE

Officials' balikatan at Balikatan 2023 closing ceremonies Philippine and US officials joined hands during the closing ceremony for the 2023 Balikatan at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Friday. The officials included Philippine exercise director MGen. Marvin Lacudine, United States Indo-Pacific Command commander Admiral John C. Aquilino, Defense officer-in-charge Carlito Galvez, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino, and Lt. Gen William M. Jurney, USMC US Exercise director. Some 17,000 soldiers from the US, Philippines, and Australia participated in the largest ever Baliktan exercises which included various drills and humanitarian assistance activities over a span of three weeks. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Students call for higher education budget Students from different schools and universities in Manila led by Rise for Education Alliance stage a protest to call for a higher education budget to protect students’ rights to education in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group is also calling for a halt to the implementation of the Tuition and Other Fee Increase (TOFI) and mandatory ROTC. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News