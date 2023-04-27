Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 27, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2023 12:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Commemorating the Chernobyl disaster Ukrainian children look at the plates with the names of liquidators at a monument honoring those who died in clean-up efforts after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster on the occasion of its 37th anniversary, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Regarded as the biggest accident in the history of nuclear power generation, the explosion of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986 recorded fewer than 50 deaths directly attributed to exposure from the disaster. But up to 4,000 people could eventually die of radiation exposure from the plant accident according to a 2005 report published by the United Nations. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE PDEA destroys P4.1 billion worth of illegal drugs Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel inspect bags of confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," during the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. The 700-kilo drug stockpile that PDEA destroyed through thermolysis was worth around P4.1 billion. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Women push for P100 wage increase Women, with limited budgets of P100 to P150, purchase goods for their family's meal for the day at a market in Manila on Thursday. The group led by Partido Manggagawa urged government to lower the prices of basic goods and services, issue cash aid for workers, and push for a P100 wage increase, ahead of Labor Day on May 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Getting that boost A child gets a boost of confidence from her parents as they line up to get vaccinated against childhood diseases at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Thursday. The Department of Health’s “Chikiting Ligtas” Vaccine Supplemental Immunization aims to protect Filipino children from diseases like measles, rubella and polio, as well as raise awareness on the importance of immunization. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Cooling off in Indang, Cavite People cool off and take a dip at the Prinza Dam in Indang, Cavite on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA warned recently of the possibility of hotter and more humid conditions in May before the rainy season begins. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Read More: Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Chernobyl disaster Ukraine 37 years PDEA illegal drugs shabu meth drug war war on drugs Partido ng Manggagawa wage increase Pritil Market Labor Day Chikitng Ligtas vaccine-preventable diseases San Juan DOH summer heat heat index swimming Prinza Dam Cavite summer Indang Indang Cavite regions regional news /sports/04/28/23/uaap-football-dela-cruz-leads-la-salle-to-final-4/sports/04/27/23/pinoy-fans-remain-among-nba-top-market-in-the-world/spotlight/04/27/23/dalai-lama-gets-ramon-magsaysay-award-medal-64-years-later/sports/04/27/23/pba-d-league-psp-sinks-marinerong-pilipino/news/04/27/23/owwa-team-headed-for-egypt-to-help-filipinos-stranded-in-sudan