THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 27, 2023

Commemorating the Chernobyl disaster Ukrainian children look at the plates with the names of liquidators at a monument honoring those who died in clean-up efforts after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster on the occasion of its 37th anniversary, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday. Regarded as the biggest accident in the history of nuclear power generation, the explosion of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986 recorded fewer than 50 deaths directly attributed to exposure from the disaster. But up to 4,000 people could eventually die of radiation exposure from the plant accident according to a 2005 report published by the United Nations. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

PDEA destroys P4.1 billion worth of illegal drugs Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency personnel inspect bags of confiscated methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as "shabu," during the destruction of confiscated illegal drugs in Trece Martires, Cavite on Thursday. The 700-kilo drug stockpile that PDEA destroyed through thermolysis was worth around P4.1 billion. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Women push for P100 wage increase Women, with limited budgets of P100 to P150, purchase goods for their family's meal for the day at a market in Manila on Thursday. The group led by Partido Manggagawa urged government to lower the prices of basic goods and services, issue cash aid for workers, and push for a P100 wage increase, ahead of Labor Day on May 1. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Getting that boost A child gets a boost of confidence from her parents as they line up to get vaccinated against childhood diseases at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Thursday. The Department of Health’s “Chikiting Ligtas” Vaccine Supplemental Immunization aims to protect Filipino children from diseases like measles, rubella and polio, as well as raise awareness on the importance of immunization. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News