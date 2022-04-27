Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 27, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2022 12:18 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Police officers cast their votes for 2022 elections

Members of the Philippine National Police line up to cast their vote during the local absentee voting at Camp Crame in Quezon City Wednesday. The COMELEC approved a total of 84,357 local absentee voters which include uniformed personnel, government workers, and media members who will be on duty during the national election on May 9. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Members of the media cast their votes

Members of the media troop to the Commission on Elections Local Absentee Voting center in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday to cast their votes for the May 9 national election. Local absentee voters are allowed to vote for national posts – president, vice president, senators and party list representatives. Fernando Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

World Immunization Week in Marikina

Residents have their babies immunized during a ceremonial vaccination as part of the observance of World Immunization Week at the Sto. Niño Health Center, Marikina City, Wednesday. The World Immunization Week aims to have more people – and their communities – to be protected from vaccine-preventable diseases, according to the World Health Organization. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Remembering civilian victims of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainians look at a wall of flowers and portraits of people who died as a result of the Russian invasion, in the downtown Western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. The memorial was set up by the US-based 'Wall of Flowers Foundation' for the memory of Ukrainian civilian victims. Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE

Consumer rights group slams ERC, DOE; files petition

Senatorial candidate Atty. Luke Espiritu speaks to the press after filing a petition at the Department of Energy in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig on Wednesday. Consumer rights group Power for People Coalition (P4P) led by presidential candidate Leody De Guzman and party mate Espiritu slammed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and Department of Energy (DOE) for allegedly allowing questionable power supply agreements by electric cooperatives and distribution utilities in Mindanao, despite not having gone through the proper selection process. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Bohol's Clarin Bridge collapses, rescue ops underway

People look on after the Clarin Bridge in Barangay Poblacion, Ubos, Loay, Bohol collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Bohol Police Provincial Office, several vehicles plunged into the river with some buried under the debris, and the number of casualties have yet to be determined although rescue operations were underway. Photo courtesy of Kleniel Wate

3D billboard entertains motorists along EDSA

A 3D whale shark projects from an LED billboard from SM Megamall along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Economic activity continues to ramp up, as restrictions continue to loosen due to the high COVID-19 vaccination rate and lowering infection cases. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

