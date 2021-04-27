THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 27, 2021

India’s COVID-19 dilemma Crematorium workers carry a body at a mass cremation site of those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India on Monday. The World Health Organization committed to send oxygen, mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies to help India address the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. Adnan Abidi, Reuters

Diocese of Cubao opens community pantry Residents line up to get free breakfast food items at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral pantry at the Diocese of Cubao in Quezon City Tuesday. Churches have opened up pantries in their respective dioceses in support of the community pantries that have been set up to assist those who have lost their jobs and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon , ABS-CBN News

Aid to Manila jeepney drivers Jeepney drivers traversing the España-Blumentritt route receive food packs and money worth a day's boundary to a raffled few from members of the Manila Police District Station 4 on Tuesday. The initiative was organized to honor drivers ahead of Labor Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cash aid needed as COVID bites Labor rights advocates hold a protest at the Department of Labor and Employment in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The group condemned the alleged repression and red-tagging of trade unionists and called for the defunding of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and instead reassign the agency’s funds as cash aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Super Pink Moon over New York The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", rises over the skyline of New York and Empire State Building, as seen from West Orange, in New Jersey, U.S. on Monday. The first of the only 2 Supermoon this 2021, supermoon appear bigger when it is positioned closest to Earth on its orbit or perigee. Eduardo Munoz, Reuters

Friendly neighborhood 'Spider-Man' sets up community pantry Paolo Felizarta, dressed as Spider-Man, hands out goods in the community pantry set up by his family in Brgy. Pamplona Dos, Las Piñas City on Tuesday. Community pantries have sprouted across the country to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after Ana Patricia Non started the movement in Maginhawa in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News