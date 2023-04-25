THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 25, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Residents flee as Haiti gang war worsens People leave a neighborhood in Port-au-Prince during gang-related violence in Haiti on Monday. Between April 14 and 19, clashes between rival gangs left nearly 70 people dead, including 18 women and at least two children, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Haiti said in a statement on Sunday. Richard Pierrin, AFP

Braving the heat for free anti-rabies shots Residents brave the heat as they avail of free anti-rabies shots for their fur babies during "Kalinga sa Maynila" at De Pinedo Street in San Andres, Manila on Tuesday. Different local government agencies participated in the event to provide assistance on health, employment and general legal services. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

DOTr: Face masks still mandatory in trains, buses MRT-3 passengers wear face masks on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation reminded commuters that mask use remained mandatory in trains and buses amid rising cases of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Migrants disembark in Italy Migrants disembark the Humanity 1 ship in the port of Marina di Ravenna, Italy on Tuesday. The ship, operated by the non-governmental organization SOS Humanity, carried 69 migrants of various nationalities who were rescued from a small rubber dinghy adrift in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya. Max Cavallari, EPA-EFE