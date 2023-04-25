Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 25, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2023 12:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Residents flee as Haiti gang war worsens People leave a neighborhood in Port-au-Prince during gang-related violence in Haiti on Monday. Between April 14 and 19, clashes between rival gangs left nearly 70 people dead, including 18 women and at least two children, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Haiti said in a statement on Sunday. Richard Pierrin, AFP Braving the heat for free anti-rabies shots Residents brave the heat as they avail of free anti-rabies shots for their fur babies during "Kalinga sa Maynila" at De Pinedo Street in San Andres, Manila on Tuesday. Different local government agencies participated in the event to provide assistance on health, employment and general legal services. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News DOTr: Face masks still mandatory in trains, buses MRT-3 passengers wear face masks on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation reminded commuters that mask use remained mandatory in trains and buses amid rising cases of COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Migrants disembark in Italy Migrants disembark the Humanity 1 ship in the port of Marina di Ravenna, Italy on Tuesday. The ship, operated by the non-governmental organization SOS Humanity, carried 69 migrants of various nationalities who were rescued from a small rubber dinghy adrift in the central Mediterranean off the coast of Libya. Max Cavallari, EPA-EFE Venice marks Feast of San Marco A huge 'Bocolo' (rosebud) made by hundreds of figures and organized by the Venetian artist Elena Tagliapietra for the feast of San Marco is seen from the top of the bell tower of San Marco in Venice, Italy on Tuesday. The patron saint of the city, San Marco Evangelista, is celebrated on April 25 in Venice. Andrea Merola, EPA-EFE Read More: Kalinga sa Maynila Manila social services anti-rabies Port-au-Prince Haiti gang violence gang war COVID-19 mandatory mask wearing DOTr Department of Transportation MRT-3 North Avenue Station migrants Italy Humanity 1 SOS Humanity Feast of San Marco San Marco Venice rosebud Bocolo /news/04/25/23/senate-panel-sees-more-weakness-in-shs-program/video/business/04/25/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6593/video/news/04/25/23/ph-reports-first-case-of-omicron-subvariant-xbb116/video/news/04/25/23/new-pnp-chief-vows-transparency-in-police-force-programs/video/news/04/25/23/investigators-find-inconsistencies-in-origin-of-mt-princess-empress