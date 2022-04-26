THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 26, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Soldiers install checkpoints ahead of May 9 election Soldiers monitor a checkpoint in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Monday, ahead of the May 9 presidential elections. Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard are preparing to ensure safety and security around the country with barely 2 weeks left before the national election. Merly Manos, AFP

SEA Games coming up A girl walks past a banner advertising the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday. The SEA Games 31 will take place on May 12-23, 2022 in Hanoi and 11 neighboring localities. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE

COVID-19 jab inquiry People wishing to get COVID-19 jabs inquire at a vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place Manila on Tuesday. The health department has started to roll out second booster shots for the immunocompromised A1 and A2 groups consisting of health workers and senior citizens, as additional protection against the possibility of another surge next month. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Partido Lakas ng Masa bets visit Pasig Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello pay a courtesy visit to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at the city hall on Tuesday. De Guzman and Bello are in Pasig to meet supporters as the national elections near. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A kiss through the glass A Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) kisses his wife through a glass barrier during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dormitory on Tuesday. The booth is part of the jail’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures with each inmate given 15 minutes to talk with visitors. ABS-CBN News