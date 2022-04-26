Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 26, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 26 2022 11:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Soldiers install checkpoints ahead of May 9 election Soldiers monitor a checkpoint in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Monday, ahead of the May 9 presidential elections. Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and Philippine Coast Guard are preparing to ensure safety and security around the country with barely 2 weeks left before the national election. Merly Manos, AFP SEA Games coming up A girl walks past a banner advertising the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday. The SEA Games 31 will take place on May 12-23, 2022 in Hanoi and 11 neighboring localities. Luong Thai Linh, EPA-EFE COVID-19 jab inquiry People wishing to get COVID-19 jabs inquire at a vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place Manila on Tuesday. The health department has started to roll out second booster shots for the immunocompromised A1 and A2 groups consisting of health workers and senior citizens, as additional protection against the possibility of another surge next month. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Partido Lakas ng Masa bets visit Pasig Halalan 2022 presidential candidate Leody de Guzman and running mate Walden Bello pay a courtesy visit to Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at the city hall on Tuesday. De Guzman and Bello are in Pasig to meet supporters as the national elections near. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A kiss through the glass A Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) kisses his wife through a glass barrier during the launch of the non-contact booth at the Manila City Jail male dormitory on Tuesday. The booth is part of the jail’s COVID-19 protocols and safety measures with each inmate given 15 minutes to talk with visitors. ABS-CBN News Loosening the muscles Blind massage therapists give clients a massage at the Pasig Public Market on Tuesday. The massage, which costs between P150 to P250, has a regular clientele that avail of the service after a hard day's work. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Read More: Halalan 2022 Malabang Lanao del Sur national election AFP SEA Games Southeast Asian Games sports Vico Sotto Leody de Guzman Walden Bello Pasig booster shot Manila City Jail PDL non-contact booth massage Pasig Public Market /news/04/26/22/marcos-doubts-information-online-can-be-regulated/video/news/04/26/22/nbi-mga-nag-share-ng-mga-pekeng-video-laban-sa-mga-robredo-maaaring-kasuhan/entertainment/04/26/22/idol-philippines-opens-auditions-for-2nd-season/entertainment/04/26/22/pbb-housemates-visit-museum-for-history-refresher/sports/04/26/22/this-day-in-pba-history-mr-excitement-gets-buckets