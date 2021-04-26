THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 26, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

35 years after Chernobyl nuclear disaster Chernobyl plant employees carry candles near radioactivity sign at the monument to Chernobyl victims in Slavutych, the city where the power station's personnel lived, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the accident site on Sunday, during a memorial ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Ukraine on April 26, 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster which was the world's worst nuclear accident. Sergei Supinsky, AFP

H.E.R.'s 'Fight for You' wins Oscar for Best Original Song (From left) Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., and Dernst Emile II, winners of Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," pose in the press room at the Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday. Filipino-American artist H.E.R, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, emphasized the importance to “tell the truth and to write history the way that it was and how it connects us to today and what we see going on in the world today.” Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images/AFP

Queuing for aid inside the culverts People stay inside culverts lined up along Kalayaan Avenue during a sudden downpour while queuing at a community pantry in Quezon City on Monday afternoon. The community pantry, organized by the neighborhood organization, called "Samahan ng Mamamayan ng Maparaan", aims to assist residents of Barangay Central in Quezon City. Romeo Mariano, ABS-CBN News

QC launches mobile vaccination clinics A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside a mobile vaccination clinic at Bulacan Street in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Monday. The Quezon City government launched 3 mobile vaccination clinics to assist citizens having difficulty registering online and those residing in hard-to-reach areas of the city. More than 124,616 residents have been vaccinated as of April 20, 2021, according to QCProtektodo vaccine tracker. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 infection surge in India A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, in this photo taken with a drone on April 22, 2021. India hit a record peak as the country reports 352,991 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with hospitals running out of supplies of medical oxygens and beds amid the overwhelming number of coronavirus patients in different parts of the country. Danish Siddiqui, Reuters