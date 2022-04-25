THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 25, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Macron wins second term as French president French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron celebrate after his victory in France's presidential election, at the Champ de Mars in Paris, on Sunday. Macron is the first French president to win a second term for two decades, but Le Pen's result also marks the closest the far-right has ever come to taking power in France and has revealed a deeply divided nation. Thomas COEX, AFP

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu campaigns on menstrual equity Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu poses for photos with youth advocates during the "Period Pains: Tackling the Challenges of Menstrual Equity" forum at the Citadines Bay City Manila in Pasay City on Monday. The forum, which was organized by Plan International, aims to raise awareness on the importance of menstrual health and menstrual hygiene management in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Second COVID-19 booster shots administered to immunocompromised people The Cembo Health Center in Makati City starts to accept immunocompromised residents for their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday. The rollout of second booster shots was held in a limited number of venues in Metro Manila, with the DOH aiming to cover up to 690,000 from such priority groups as the immunocompromised, the elderly, and health workers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Beijing residents queue for COVID-19 test amid lockdown fears People line up to be tested for COVID-19 at a makeshift testing site outside office buildings in Beijing on Monday. Fears of a COVID-19 lockdown sparked panic buying and long queues for mass testing in Beijing as Chinese authorities rushed to stamp out an outbreak in the capital. Jade Gao, AFP

Church tells voters to follow their conscience People pass in front of Sta. Ana Church with a banner urging residents to vote wisely in the coming elections, on Monday in Manila. The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines has urged Filipinos to vote with their conscience and fight disinformation as May 9 draws near. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News