THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 22, 2022

University exams proceed amid Covid spike in Hong Kong Secondary school students take the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams (HKDSE) in Creative Secondary School in Hong Kong on Friday. The university entrance examinations began as scheduled, amid concerns it would be derailed because of the city’s fifth wave of coronavirus cases, with nearly 47,000 students taking part. Jerome Fabre, AFP

Comelec debates postponed Commission on Elections Commissioner George Erwin Garcia (left) speaks during the briefing at their headquarters on Friday to announce the postponement of the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates this weekend. The final leg of Comelec's series of debates has been moved to April 30 and May 1 amid the controversy over its contractor's failure to pay Sofitel for hosting the events. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Environmental activists mark Earth Day Members of an environmental activist group gather for a No Plastic! and Yes Naked! campaign during the 52th anniversary of Earth Day, in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to raise awareness on environmental protection. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

No drivers needed A worker cleans near a fleet of self-driving cars during a media tour of Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing services known as Apollo Go at the Apollo Park in Beijing, China on Friday. Baidu, one of the world's leading artificial intelligence companies, has begun its commercialized autonomous car service in eight cities known locally as Luobo Kuaipao in China which covers 350 kilometers of road and includes 600 pick-up and drop-off points in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Faisal Mangondato visits Marian devotees in #Halalan2022 campaign Presidential hopeful Faisal Mangondato (R) with running mate Atty. Carlos Serapio woos voters during a meet and greet at the Centennial Village in Western Bicutan, Taguig on Friday. Dung his visit to Marian devotees, the Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi Party bet said that all presidential bets should continue their respective campaigns and that he felt bad about certain candidates who he accused of only thinking for themselves. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'Follow the Water' exhibit marks Earth Day for beach-goers Guests view the work exhibited at an artists' hostel in San Juan, La Union as they mark Earth Day on Friday. The show titled ‘Follow the Water’ focuses on addressing the global plastic problem, and features local and international photographers including the work of British photographer Mandy Barker and award-winning Filipina photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales among others. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News