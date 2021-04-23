THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 23, 2021

Police join community pantry bandwagon Residents of Onys Street in Sta. Ana, Manila line up to receive goods from a food mobile set up by members of the Manila Police District Station 6 on Friday. The food mobile, inspired by the community pantry on Maginhawa Street, is the police force's own contribution to fight hunger in the community. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

People flock to Angel Locsin's community pantry People crowd at a community pantry set up by actress Angel Locsin at Holy Spirit Drive in Quezon City on Friday despite efforts by organizers to enforce health and safety protocols. Locsin went online to ask for everybody's understanding and explained the situation as they temporarily stopped giving away relief goods to revert to order. A 67-year-old man died after fainting while in line. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Group denounces Chinese presence in Philippine waters Protesters stage a lightning rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Friday. Protesters from the group Socialista slammed China for incursions of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. They also hit the Philippine government for its failure to protect the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed waters. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

13 COVID-19 patients killed in India hospital fire A crematorium staff member lights a pyre of a COVID-19 victim, who died from a fire incident at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, India on Friday. The fire, which broke out in a hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai early morning Friday, killed 13 patients. Punit Paranjpe, AFP