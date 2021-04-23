Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 23, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 23 2021 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the big stories today in photos. Police join community pantry bandwagon Residents of Onys Street in Sta. Ana, Manila line up to receive goods from a food mobile set up by members of the Manila Police District Station 6 on Friday. The food mobile, inspired by the community pantry on Maginhawa Street, is the police force's own contribution to fight hunger in the community. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News People flock to Angel Locsin's community pantry People crowd at a community pantry set up by actress Angel Locsin at Holy Spirit Drive in Quezon City on Friday despite efforts by organizers to enforce health and safety protocols. Locsin went online to ask for everybody's understanding and explained the situation as they temporarily stopped giving away relief goods to revert to order. A 67-year-old man died after fainting while in line. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Group denounces Chinese presence in Philippine waters Protesters stage a lightning rally in front of the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Friday. Protesters from the group Socialista slammed China for incursions of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea. They also hit the Philippine government for its failure to protect the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed waters. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News 13 COVID-19 patients killed in India hospital fire A crematorium staff member lights a pyre of a COVID-19 victim, who died from a fire incident at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, India on Friday. The fire, which broke out in a hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai early morning Friday, killed 13 patients. Punit Paranjpe, AFP Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo, other regions A staff member wearing a face shield works at a restaurant along the Omoide Yokocho alleyway in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Friday ahead of a declaration of a new coronavirus state of emergency to cover Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo regions. The Japanese government will impose a state of emergency with stricter restrictions from April 25 to May 11 in a bid to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases three months before the Olympics. Philip Fong, AFP Read More: community pantry Maginhawa Santa Ana police food mobile community pantry Holy Spirit Angel Locsin relief Spratlys Spratly Islands South China Sea West Philippine Sea China Chinese consulate protest India hospital fire hospital fire India funeral pyre Japan state of emergency COVID state of emergency Japan Omoide Yokocho /entertainment/04/24/21/oscars-2021-line-up-is-packed-with-firsts/news/04/24/21/1-patay-2-nawawala-sa-sunog-sa-caloocan/news/04/23/21/doh-large-community-pantries-are-potential-covid-superspreaders/news/04/23/21/ex-san-juan-mayor-guia-gomez-again-tests-positive-for-covid-says-son-jv/sports/04/23/21/mobile-legends-back-to-back-defeats-keep-cignal-winless-in-mpl7