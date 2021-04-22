THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 22, 2021

'Teach a man to plant': Community Pan-tree gives away seedlings People get seedlings of fruit-bearing trees and vegetables at a "Community Pan-Tree" set-up by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources - NCR in North Avenue, Quezon City on Thursday. Inspired by the growing number of community pantries in the country, the environmental department gave out free seedlings in observance of Earth Day 2021 to promote urban gardening as a form of stress reliever and address food security in the region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

No other visitor A child runs in the Shark Tunnel at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Thailand which has put several measures in place as a precaution against COVID-19, on Wednesday. Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced during the day plans to secure an additional 35 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, on top of an already existing order of some 65 million doses, amid growing public frustration on the slow vaccine rollout with less than 1% of the country inoculated against the virus. Mladen Antonov, AFP

More community pantries pop up A rolling community pantry caters to the public in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City on Thursday as more similar initiatives are popping up across the country, inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry, to help people cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid praise for the initiative from the general public, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) spokesman Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade recently likened a community pantry organizer’s efforts to "Satan giving apple to Eve,” leading some senators to call for his removal or the defunding of the task force. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Zero Waste Community Pantry' set up in Antipolo barangay Members of the Sangguniang Kabataan distribute goods from their "Zero Waste Community Pantry" to residents in Purok 6, Barangay Cupang in Antipolo City on Thursday, Earth Day. The pantry encourages residents to bring their own bottles to refill condiments like soy sauce, vinegar, and cooking oil, and to bring eco bags instead of using plastic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News