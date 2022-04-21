THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 21, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Hong Kong relaxes social distancing measures Workers spray disinfectant in a massage parlor a day before re-opening in Hong Kong, China, Wednesday. On 21 April, Hong Kong will relax social-distancing measures for select businesses, with gyms, beauty salons, massage parlors, spas, cinemas and places of worship among premises set to resume business. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

BIR urged to collect Marcos’ unpaid taxes Protesters picket in front of the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Quezon City on Thursday, calling on presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos Jr. to withdraw 203 billion pesos to settle his family's unpaid taxes. The protesters reiterated their call to the BIR to hold the Marcoses accountable for their unpaid taxes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters affected as prov'l buses limit operations after ‘window hours’ imposition Passengers wait at a private bus terminal along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday, as bus operators limit their services after the MMDA imposed a ‘window hour’ scheme on EDSA for provincial buses from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The LTFRB said that provincial buses need not limit their operations due to the newly imposed scheme because they can drop passengers at the North Luzon Express Terminal, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, Araneta Center Cubao, and Santa Rosa Laguna's Integrated Terminal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Macapagal Blvd, Buendia Ave to close for #Halalan2022 grand rally Production personnel set up a stage near the corner of Macapagal Boulevard and Buendia Avenue in Pasay City on Thursday. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recently announced that only one lane of Macapagal Boulevard up to Buendia Avenue will be passable from April 19 to 21, while all lanes for both roads will be closed from April 22 to 24.



The road closure is due to the mobilization of volunteer supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo in preparation for a grand rally on her birthday on April 23. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PETA urges people to go vegan on eve of Earth Day People wearing dinosaur costumes hold placards during a protest near the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex in Manila on Thursday. The group is encouraging people to stop eating animal meat and go vegan in time for the commemoration of Earth Day on April 22. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News