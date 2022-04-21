THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 20, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Ka Leody back in Manila after shooting incident in Bukidnon Labor leader and presidential aspirant Leodegario “Ka Leody” de Guzman arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Wednesday, after surviving a shooting incident in Quezon, Bukidnon where at least five members of the Manobo-Pulangiyon tribes were injured. Comelec Commissioner George Erwin M. Garcia condemned the incident and committed to investigate the shooting, which he called a ‘cowardly act.’ ABS-CBN News

VP bet Walden Bello files counter-affidavit on cyberlibel case Laban ng Masa VP candidate Walden Bello, accompanied by his lead counsel Laban ng Masa senatorial bet Atty. Luke Espiritu, files his counter-affidavit at the City Prosecutor's Office at the Hall of Justice in Davao City on Wednesday. Bello is facing a P10-Million cyberlibel case filed by former Davao City Information Officer Jefry Tupas over a statement on his alleged arrest during a drug raid last November 6, 2021 in Davao de Oro. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Women groups unite against election fraud Women-led groups and individuals launch an alliance dubbed BFF: Babae Laban sa Fake at Fraud in Quezon City on Wednesday, committed to help guard against all forms of fakery and fraudulence in the May elections. The group aims to train volunteers and set up "Sumbong Daya" desks outside polling precincts for reporting of irregularities, vote buying, and other forms of fraudulence, in planned coordination with COMELEC, PPCRV, and other like-minded groups. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Preserving folk traditions Locals and refugees from Eastern Ukraine attend a masterclass titled 'Easter painting in a bomb shelter' in order to preserve Ukrainian folk traditions, in Lviv, Ukraine on Tuesday. On Feb. 24, 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation,' resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. Mykola Tys, EPA-EFE

Weaving T'nalak from abaca Sebulan Dula, 77, shows how to weave abaca to make T'nalak, the traditional textile of the T’boli, at the opening of the World Travel & Tourism Council Global Summit in Pasay City on Wednesday. The summit is attended by more than 1,000 delegates from across the global Travel & Tourism sector amid eased COVID-19 restrictions. ABS-CBN News

Photo exhibit on PH-China cooperation opens Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian attends the opening of a photo exhibit on Philippines-China cooperation at the FFCCCII Building in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. The exhibit highlights moments of exchanges, trade, and economic cooperation of the two countries during the Duterte administration. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News