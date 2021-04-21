THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 21, 2021

Justice for George Floyd People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A, Tuesday. Chauvin, 45, who was seen on a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was found guilty of all three charges against the former police officer - second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter by a 12-member jury after weeks of hearing and over 10 hours of deliberation. Adrees Latif, Reuters

Maginhawa Community pantry reopens People line up at the reopened Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City Wednesday, a day after it suspended operation due to reported profiling by the PNP and red-tagging of its organizers. The pantry resumed operations after assurance of protection from the local government Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Addressing hunger amid COVID-19 pandemic Ana Patricia Non poses for photos while residents queue to get goods as the Maginhawa community pantry reopens on Wednesday. Non urged government leaders to carefully evaluate and address the growing needs of Filipinos whose livelihoods were seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Taiwan sees worst drought in decades An aerial view shows a man walking past pink colored salt fields, caused by no rain, in Tainan, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan is experiencing its worst drought in 56 years, raising fears of a global micro chip shortage as a majority of the most advanced chips are manufactured in the island. Sam Yeh, AFP