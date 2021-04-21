Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 21, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 21 2021 11:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the big stories today in photos. Justice for George Floyd People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.A, Tuesday. Chauvin, 45, who was seen on a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, was found guilty of all three charges against the former police officer - second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter by a 12-member jury after weeks of hearing and over 10 hours of deliberation. Adrees Latif, Reuters Maginhawa Community pantry reopens People line up at the reopened Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City Wednesday, a day after it suspended operation due to reported profiling by the PNP and red-tagging of its organizers. The pantry resumed operations after assurance of protection from the local government Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Addressing hunger amid COVID-19 pandemic Ana Patricia Non poses for photos while residents queue to get goods as the Maginhawa community pantry reopens on Wednesday. Non urged government leaders to carefully evaluate and address the growing needs of Filipinos whose livelihoods were seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Taiwan sees worst drought in decades An aerial view shows a man walking past pink colored salt fields, caused by no rain, in Tainan, Taiwan on Wednesday. Taiwan is experiencing its worst drought in 56 years, raising fears of a global micro chip shortage as a majority of the most advanced chips are manufactured in the island. Sam Yeh, AFP ‘Spiderman’ joins fight against COVID-19 Ashok Kurmi, a pharmaceutical company employee, dressed as comic-book character Spiderman sprays disinfectant outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus railway station in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. The country’s health ministry data on Wednesday showed 295,000 new cases in 24 hours and 2,023 fatalities, among the world's biggest daily totals of the pandemic. Punit Paranjpe, AFP Read More: Black Lives Matter George Floyd Derek Chauvin Minneapolis Minnesota U.S.A. guilty verdict Magnhawa community pantry community pantries red-tagging Ana Patricia Non Taiwan semiconductor computer chip drought salt fields environment India Mumbai Spiderman Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus railway station /entertainment/04/21/21/bts-wants-to-inspire-filipino-youth-in-new-ad-campaign/news/04/21/21/lolong-nanggahasa-umano-ng-apo-sa-loob-ng-8-taon-timbog-sa-bulacan/entertainment/04/21/21/watch-bgyo-debuts-on-wish-1075-bus-with-the-light/sports/04/21/21/time-to-show-it-off-ronda-rousey-reveals-4-month-pregnancy/video/news/04/21/21/diliman-community-pantry-organizers-allege-cops-asked-if-they-were-communists