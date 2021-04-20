THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 20, 2021

Quarantined schools A woman undergoing reverse isolation as protection from contracting the coronavirus disease from her household members, who tested positive, stays at a school converted into a quarantine facility in Marikina City on Monday. Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in March, the Department of Education allowed some of the public schools to be converted to quarantine facilities due to the lack of rooms in hospitals. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

A helping hand: Lining up for goods at Matatag community pantry People line up at a community pantry along Matatag Street in Quezon City on Tuesday. Similar initiatives are popping up across the country, inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry, to help people cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maginhawa Community Pantry temporarily suspended its operation after the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) shared several posts on Facebook accusing community pantries of propaganda. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ingenuity’s first powered flight on Mars NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity makes its first flight on the planet, Monday as captured by a camera aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover. The four pound (1.8 kilogram) rotorcraft Ingenuity, which lifted off at 3:34 am Eastern Time (3:34 PM Philippine Time) on April 19, made history as the first powered flight on another planet. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/Handout via Reuters

Flooding in Eastern Samar due to Bising Residents cross a flooded street caused by heavy rains brought by Typhoon Bising in Barangay Bigo, Arteche, Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning. Typhoon Bising was located based on all available data at 475 km East of Infanta, Quezon (15.5°N, 126.0°E) at 10 a.m. on April 20, with maximum sustained winds of 175 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 215 km/h Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up ahead of Earth Day Bakawan warriors from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) collect trash and marine debris at the Las Piñas-Paranaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) on Tuesday, two days before the observance of Earth Day 2021. Celebrated annually on April 22 since 1970, Earth Day aims to raise awareness on the state of the planet and encourage action towards environmental protection. ABS-CBN News

Prepping the "paw-ntry" A member of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) arranges cat and dog food at a community pantry intended for pet owners in need, at its headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The “community pawntry,” inspired by the Maginhawa community pantry, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Sundays and holidays until supplies last. ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccination in Iloilo continues Medical frontliners vaccinate fellow health workers against COVID-19 at the Central Philippine University gymnasium in Iloilo CIty on Tuesday. As of April 20, the city has vaccinated a total of 1,775 government medical frontliners against the virus. Arnold Almacen, IIloilo City Mayor's Office

Getting tested at home Health workers prepare to conduct COVID-19 tests in a household where positive cases were recorded, as part of government contact-tracing program in Quezon City Tuesday. The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21,664 new COVID-19 recoveries, the 3rd straight day that recoveries numbered more than 9,000 adding that the country would see a relatively high number of recoveries in the coming days as it veers away from weekly mass recoveries every Sunday. Lisa Marie David, Reuters