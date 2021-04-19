THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 19, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

11 dead in Egypt railway accident People climb an overturned train carriage as they gather at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt's central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on Sunday. The train accident north of Cairo on April 18 left 11 people dead and 98 others injured, after it derailed off its tracks heading northwards from the capital Cairo, the health ministry said, in the latest railway disaster. Eight carriages derailed off the tracks as the train headed to Mansoura, about 130 kilometers north of Cairo. Ayman Aref, AFP

Sea travel suspended in Bicol region due to Bising An aerial shot of cargo trucks bound for the Visayas and Mindanao islands lining up along a highway in Daraga town, Albay province, after authorities stopped the ferry service between Luzon and Samar islands due to Typhoon Bising. Sea travel for all types of seacraft is prohibited over the eastern seaboard of Luzon and northeastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas as Bising, which is currently located 250 km East Northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, moves northward or northwestward with 195 kph winds and 240 kph gusts. Charism Sayat, AFP

Fixing lights at Golden Mosque Technicians fix the lighting on the top of the Golden Mosque arch in Globo de Oro, Quiapo, Manila on Monday. Muslims around the world are currently observing Ramadan, a month of prayer and fasting from dawn to sunset, which will end with Eid al Fitr or the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" on May 12. ABS-CBN News

Call for Bayanihan at a community pantry in Quezon city People queue as they wait for replenishment of goods at a community pantry along Visayas Avenue across Road 8 in Quezon City on Monday. Khalela Añonuevo, who initiated the community pantry in the area, encourages residents and other interested donors to contribute basic food supplies, like repacked rice, vegetables, canned goods and instant noodles, to help people, particularly PUV drivers plying the area, cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Typhoon Bising causes massive flooding in Northern Samar Rescue workers assist motorists and residents in crossing the Sangay River in Palapag, Northern Samar on Monday. Heavy rainfall caused massive flooding in Northern and Eastern Samar as Typhoon Bising slowly moves north northwestward over the Philippine eastern seaboard with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 240 km/h. Photo courtesy of Palapag MDRRMO

Face masks no longer mandatory in Israel People exercise on a street in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv on Sunday, after authorities announced that face masks for COVID-19 prevention were no longer needed outside. With more than half of the population fully vaccinated in one of the world's fastest COVID-19 inoculation campaigns, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel fell from some 10,000 new infections per day in mid-January to about 200 cases per day, which triggered an announcement from the Health Department on April 15 that face masks are no longer mandatory outdoors. Jacj Guez, AFP