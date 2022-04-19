THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 19, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Shanghai reports first deaths in newest lockdown People who have been tested negative in the last two nucleic acid tests, line up to leave a temporary hospital for Covid-positive people in Shanghai, China on Monday. Shanghai reported its first 3 deaths in this latest lockdown, with 2,417 new locally transmitted COVID-19 positive cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic infections on Monday, according to the Shanghai Health Commission. EPA-EFE

We can follow the dream safely A woman gets her Covid-19 vaccination at the Mandaluyong City Hall on Tuesday. The Mandaluyong City Health Department continues with its regular vaccination, even as the government approved the rollout of second booster shots to vulnerable sectors by the end of the week at the earliest and next week at the latest. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Hong Kong primary schools back to in-person classes A teacher checks the body temperature record of a primary school student outside a school in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday. Hong Kong primary schools resumed in-person classes after a three-month suspension amid a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

Campaign tarpaulin printing continues Men continue to work inside a tarpaulin printing shop in Manila on Tuesday less than a month before the national elections. Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo, head of the poll body's overseas voting committee, say issues such as delay of ballot shipments and possible tampering flagged recently by election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections have been resolved. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News