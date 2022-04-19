Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 19, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 19 2022 11:57 PM | Updated as of Apr 20 2022 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Shanghai reports first deaths in newest lockdown People who have been tested negative in the last two nucleic acid tests, line up to leave a temporary hospital for Covid-positive people in Shanghai, China on Monday. Shanghai reported its first 3 deaths in this latest lockdown, with 2,417 new locally transmitted COVID-19 positive cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic infections on Monday, according to the Shanghai Health Commission. EPA-EFE We can follow the dream safely A woman gets her Covid-19 vaccination at the Mandaluyong City Hall on Tuesday. The Mandaluyong City Health Department continues with its regular vaccination, even as the government approved the rollout of second booster shots to vulnerable sectors by the end of the week at the earliest and next week at the latest. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Hong Kong primary schools back to in-person classes A teacher checks the body temperature record of a primary school student outside a school in Hong Kong, China on Tuesday. Hong Kong primary schools resumed in-person classes after a three-month suspension amid a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Campaign tarpaulin printing continues Men continue to work inside a tarpaulin printing shop in Manila on Tuesday less than a month before the national elections. Comelec commissioner Marlon Casquejo, head of the poll body's overseas voting committee, say issues such as delay of ballot shipments and possible tampering flagged recently by election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections have been resolved. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Teachers call on DepEd to junk mandatory on-site reporting Teachers picket in front of the Department of Education head office in Pasig City on Tuesday, calling for the suspension of the agency's order for 100% mandatory on-site reporting. The group underscored the alleged failure of DepEd to prepare schools to host teachers for distance learning setups such as proper internet connections and calling for flexible work setups for effective education amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: virus Shanghai Chinam pandemic lockdown vaccination vaccine booster Mandaluyong Hong Kong in-person classes primary schools Hong Kong primary schools face to face classes campaign materials campaign materials printing elections national elections protest DepEd Department of Education teachers coronavirus COVID-19 DepEd Memo 29 on-site reporting mandatory on-site reporting /news/04/19/22/aetas-in-zambales-endorse-robredo-pangilinan/entertainment/04/19/22/the-cute-the-hot-the-freaky-best-of-coachella-2022/news/04/19/22/deployment-ng-mga-balota-sa-mga-lgu-sinimulan-na/video/business/04/19/22/ph-shares-climb-back-above-7000-amid-foreign-selling/video/news/04/19/22/doh-14-areas-report-slight-rise-in-covid-19-cases