THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2023

MMDA supplies coolers, water to field personnel Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel receive bottled water at the MMDA outpost along EDSA and East Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday, as part of the agency’s effort to safeguard the health and well-being of its field personnel during the summer months. Traffic enforcers and street sweepers are entitled to a 30-minute heat stroke and water break from April 1 to May 31 as protection from the intense summer heat. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Czech leader visits Rizal Monument Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Manila on Tuesday. Philippines and the Czech Republic discussed cooperation agreements in the fields of defense, trade and agriculture during Fiala’s 3-day visit in the country. Rey Baniquet, PNA

Protest caravan vs PPA's container monitoring system Some 100 trucks line up along Bonifacio Drive in Manila as part of a protest caravan against the implementation of the Philippine Ports Authority's Trusted Operator Program-Container Registry Monitoring System (TOP-CRMS) at the Manila International Container Terminal, North Harbor on Tuesday. The group of drivers and operators urged the government to suspend the implementation of the new system, citing alleged lack of consultation among stakeholders. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PNR train derails at Don Bosco Crossing Rail inspectors and personnel assess the tracks and carriages of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) train that derailed near the Don Bosco Crossing in Makati City between Pasay Road and EDSA stations on Tuesday. Southbound trips from Pasay Road station have been suspended while trips from Gov Pascual, Malabon and Tutuban to Vito Cruz station in Manila remain operational as PNR management rush to clear the site for the immediate resumption of all scheduled trips. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News