THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine, other conflict areas around the world Pope Francis delivers the Easter "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica overlooking St. Peter's square in The Vatican on Sunday. Pope Francis called for peace in Ukraine and reminded everyone to be concerned about the ongoing conflict in Europe and "look at other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world.” Tiziana Fabi, AFP

DepEd implements expanded limited face-to-face classes Learners at Natipuan Elementary School follow health and safety procedure on the opening day of Expanded Limited Face-to-Face Classes in Barangay Natipuan, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. Over 14,000 public and private schools with 2.6 million learners are expected to resume limited in-person classes under Alert Levels 1 and 2, according to Department of Education (DepEd). Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Back to Metro Manila from Holy Week break Traffic builds up along the southbound side of the North Luzon Expressway in Valenzuela City on Monday, as people return from the provinces after the Holy Week break. Thousands of Filipinos took advantage of the long break with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Giant mall chain SM joins Comelec voter information campaign Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (left) converses with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan during the signing of agreement for partnership in Vote Pilipinas, Comelec's voter information campaign, at the SM Mall of Asia on Monday. The agreement will have the giant mall chain conduct activities on voter education, including the proper use and functions of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) to be used in the automated elections on May 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News