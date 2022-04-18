Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 18 2022 11:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine, other conflict areas around the world Pope Francis delivers the Easter "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica overlooking St. Peter's square in The Vatican on Sunday. Pope Francis called for peace in Ukraine and reminded everyone to be concerned about the ongoing conflict in Europe and "look at other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world.” Tiziana Fabi, AFP DepEd implements expanded limited face-to-face classes Learners at Natipuan Elementary School follow health and safety procedure on the opening day of Expanded Limited Face-to-Face Classes in Barangay Natipuan, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. Over 14,000 public and private schools with 2.6 million learners are expected to resume limited in-person classes under Alert Levels 1 and 2, according to Department of Education (DepEd). Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Back to Metro Manila from Holy Week break Traffic builds up along the southbound side of the North Luzon Expressway in Valenzuela City on Monday, as people return from the provinces after the Holy Week break. Thousands of Filipinos took advantage of the long break with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Giant mall chain SM joins Comelec voter information campaign Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (left) converses with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan during the signing of agreement for partnership in Vote Pilipinas, Comelec's voter information campaign, at the SM Mall of Asia on Monday. The agreement will have the giant mall chain conduct activities on voter education, including the proper use and functions of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) to be used in the automated elections on May 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Sri Lanka in crisis over alleged corruption People display placards during an ongoing anti-government demonstration near the president's office in Colombo on Sunday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation over the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Critics claim corruption and nepotism in Rajapaksa's administration as the main reasons for the situation the country has found itself in. Jewel Samad, AFP Read More: Pope Francis Easter Urbi et Orbi St. Peter's Basilica Vatican Ukraine DepEd face-to-face classes Nasugbu Batangas traffic NLEX expressway Holy Week Commission on Elections Comelec Saidamen Pangarungan SM Vote Pilipinas voter information campaign Sri Lanka crisis corruption anti-government demonstration Colombo Gotabaya Rajapaksa /video/business/04/18/22/ph-shares-post-slight-gains-despite-thin-trade/video/news/04/18/22/tourism-chief-calls-for-action-on-boracay/video/news/04/18/22/ph-sets-guidelines-for-2nd-covid-19-booster-dose-rollout/video/news/04/18/22/landslide-victims-in-leyte-buried-on-easter-sunday/video/news/04/18/22/comelec-sm-supermalls-ink-deal-for-voter-education