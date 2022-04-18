Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 18 2022 11:35 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 18, 2022 5

Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine, other conflict areas around the world

Pope Francis delivers the Easter "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica overlooking St. Peter's square in The Vatican on Sunday. Pope Francis called for peace in Ukraine and reminded everyone to be concerned about the ongoing conflict in Europe and "look at other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world.” Tiziana Fabi, AFP

DepEd implements expanded limited face-to-face classes

Learners at Natipuan Elementary School follow health and safety procedure on the opening day of Expanded Limited Face-to-Face Classes in Barangay Natipuan, Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. Over 14,000 public and private schools with 2.6 million learners are expected to resume limited in-person classes under Alert Levels 1 and 2, according to Department of Education (DepEd). Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Back to Metro Manila from Holy Week break

Traffic builds up along the southbound side of the North Luzon Expressway in Valenzuela City on Monday, as people return from the provinces after the Holy Week break. Thousands of Filipinos took advantage of the long break with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Giant mall chain SM joins Comelec voter information campaign

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan (left) converses with SM Supermalls President Steven Tan during the signing of agreement for partnership in Vote Pilipinas, Comelec's voter information campaign, at the SM Mall of Asia on Monday. The agreement will have the giant mall chain conduct activities on voter education, including the proper use and functions of the Vote Counting Machines (VCMs) to be used in the automated elections on May 9. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sri Lanka in crisis over alleged corruption

People display placards during an ongoing anti-government demonstration near the president's office in Colombo on Sunday, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation over the country's worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. Critics claim corruption and nepotism in Rajapaksa's administration as the main reasons for the situation the country has found itself in. Jewel Samad, AFP

Read More:  Pope Francis   Easter   Urbi et Orbi   St. Peter's Basilica   Vatican   Ukraine   DepEd   face-to-face classes   Nasugbu   Batangas   traffic   NLEX   expressway   Holy Week   Commission on Elections   Comelec   Saidamen Pangarungan   SM   Vote Pilipinas   voter information   campaign   Sri Lanka   crisis   corruption   anti-government   demonstration   Colombo   Gotabaya Rajapaksa  