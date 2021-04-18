MULTIMEDIA

Look: Family leads community pantry in Marikina

Text and photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A family opened a community pantry at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021, as similar initiatives inspired by the Maginhawa Community Pantry continued to sprout around the country.

According to Cheska Mungcal, her sister Patrica, who does communications work for a non-profit organization, initially proposed the idea of replicating the Maginhawa pantry within their community.

Residents responded by mobilizing and donating to the pantry, as they shared a common goal of helping COVID-19 lockdown-affected workers and residents within the area bordering Marikina and Antipolo city, Rizal.

When government first imposed lockdowns last year, some workers, employed by small businesses around the area, would knock and ask for some of their backyard-grown produce such as malunggay just to get by. Taking a cue from the Maginhawa experience, they saw the opportunity to make bigger provisions to the same workers, public utility drivers, and others affected by the pandemic.

Since opening the pantry Sunday morning, the first batch of supplies were taken up in an hour despite the slight reluctance of some locals to take goods from the pantry. Operating with the mantra “Magbigay ayon sa kakayanan, kumuha ayon sa pangangailangan,” a stream of supplies eventually came as the day passed.

As more residents pledged to help the community pantry, Mungcal said her group is now looking into sustaining the initiative, the pace of distribution, the priority needs for the pantry, and the opportunity to help out the community amid the lockdown.

Residents take packs of rice and other goods from a community pantry set up at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cheska Mungcal replenishes packs of rice at the community pantry set up at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN New

Patricia Mungcal (second from right) monitors, as residents check the community pantry at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Residents take canned goods and other items from a community pantry at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A woman donates goods for the community pantry set up at the corner of Panorama and Waco Street in Barangay Conception Dos, Marikina City on April 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News