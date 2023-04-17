Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 17, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 17 2023 11:33 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Nine injured in Kamuning jeepney collision

Rescue workers attend to injured passengers after 2 jeepneys collided at Kamuning Road cor. Judge Jimenez Street in Quezon City on early Monday morning. At least 9 people were reported injured after one of the jeepneys turned on its side. David Dizon, ABS-CBN News

De Lima, Dayan attend another hearing on drug case

Senator Leila De Lima is escorted by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) after attending a hearing at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial court on Monday. The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 is set to release its promulgation on one of the drug cases filed against the former senator on May 12, her lawyer said. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sea of colors at Dafeng Holland Flower Park

This aerial photo taken on Saturday shows people looking at flowers at the Dafeng Holland Flower Park in Yancheng, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. The park, the largest tulip flower park in China, features 300 varieties of Dutch Tulips. AFP

Four Degamo slay suspects attend preliminary investigation

National Bureau of Investigation operatives escort the four suspects in the killing of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo after attending the preliminary investigation at the Department of Justice, Monday. The DOJ panel of prosecutors set the next hearing on April 24, 2023. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Taxes paid

Taxpayer Russel Del Rosario checks documents after submitting the Annual Income Tax Return (AITR) of the company he works for at the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) office in Intramuros, Manila on Monday. BIR implemented the “File and Pay Anywhere” to allow Filipino taxpayers to meet the April 17 deadline. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos welcomes Czech Prime Minister Fiala

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala review the troops during the welcome ceremony at the Kalayaan Grounds in Malacañan Palace on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss matters on various areas of mutual cooperation such as defense, trade and investment, university linkages, judicial, labor concerns, as well as other regional and international issues. Alfred Frias, PNA

In Colombia, fight against EJKs continues after 15 years

Women mark fifteen years of fighting against impunity in cases of extrajudicial executions during the country's armed conflict, on Sunday in Soacha, Colombia. The association Mothers of False Positives of Colombia (Mafapo) used art to commemorate 15 years of fighting for their children who were victims during the armed conflict in Colombia. Mauricio Duenas Castaneda, EPA-EFE

Gotta wear shades

Candidates participate in the pre-judging of the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 in Parañaque City on Monday. The finals of the only beauty pageant that advocates for environmental awareness and conservation will be held in Toledo, Cebu on April 29. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

