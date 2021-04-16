THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 16, 2021

French president at work during pandemic French President Emmanuel Macron (center) visits on Thursday the reconstruction site of the roof of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago. The actual restoration work has yet to begin because time has been spent on securing the building after the blaze made the spire collapse and destroyed much of the roof. Benoit Tessier, Reuters/Pool

'Failing grade' Students stage a protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City Friday to demand a roadmap from the government for the safe return of students to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students decried the plan being floated on the return to face-to-face classes without clear guidelines for the schools during the pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Picking, sharing free food at the 'community pan-tree' People line up to pick up food from the Maginhawa community pantry on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City Friday. The community project, started by Ana Patricia Non, encourages members of the community to get basic food items for those in need while urging those who can give to share in the stock. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Facial and music spa for melons A farmer polishes a Japanese muskmelon with facial pads at Mono Farm in Putrajaya, Malaysia in this picure taken April 8, 2021. A trio of Malaysian farmers are applying the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world's most expensive fruits. The farmers regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavor, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth. Lim Huey Teng, Reuters

Mass testing in Davao City Davao City health office personnel conduct free community surveillance swab testing for COVID-19 among local street vendors at the Magsaysay Park on Friday. The local government ordered the free swab tests to identify positive cases and help stem the spread of the coronavirus infection in the city. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Malabon school turned into isolation facility People who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Office of the Vice President’s Swab Cab program stay at the isolation facility setup at the Imelda Elementary School in Malabon City on Friday. The facility, which does not accept walk-ins, was done in partnership with the Malabon LGU and the DepEd as local governments look to tap schools to be used as temporary isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients and help decongest hospitals. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News