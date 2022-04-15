THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 15, 2022

Parish Youth Ministry stage Via Crucis on #SemanaSanta2022 Members of the Parish Youth Ministry of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish don costumes and stage a passion play of the Via Crucis, dramatizing the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Quezon City. The group was able to hold its traditional play after two years as COVID-19 restrictions in the Philippines ease. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Flagellation for 'salvation' A flagellant is carried by people assisting participants to the tent of the Philippine Red Cross after fainting while doing penitence at Ligtong 1 Rosario, Cavite on Good Friday. Some Catholic Filipinos continue to flagellate themselves as a form of penance or devotion during Lent even as the Catholic Church discourages the practice. ABS-CBN News

Crucifixion as penance A penitent is nailed to a cross in Anilao, Bulacan on Good Friday as a form of penance. While crucifixion and self-flagellation is not sanctioned by the Catholic church, it has long been a traditional practice during Holy Week for many devotees to atone for their sins. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

Morions hold Via Crucis in Marinduque ‘Morions’, devotees wearing Roman soldier costumes, chase a man portraying Jesus Christ during the Via Crucis procession in Boac, Marinduque on Good Friday. The event is one of the highlights of the Moriones festival, an annual religious activity in the island of Marinduque wherein men and women in costumes and masks replicate biblical Roman soldiers marking the observance of Holy Week. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN-News

Visiting the images of God the Son, the Father, the Holy Spirit Devotees visit giant images of God the Son, the Father, and the Holy Spirit on top of a hill in San Miguel, Bulacan on Good Friday. The site, built by members of the 15 Mysteries Catholic Lay Missionaries, is slowly becoming a tourist attraction and is frequented by visitors as part of their penitence for the Lenten season. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Israeli troops prevent Palestinians from entering al-Aqsa mosque compound Israeli security forces prevent Palestinians from entering the al-Aqsa mosque compound to attend the Friday prayers, on Friday. More than 100 people were wounded in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in fresh violence as Jewish and Christian festivals overlap with Ramadan. Hazem Bader, AFP