THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 15, 2021

Cambodia enforces COVID-19 lockdown Police block motorists from passing a checkpoint set up in capital Phnom Penh and neighboring Ta Khmao town and Kandal province on Thursday. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen warned that the country was on the brink of death amid worst virus outbreak, which prompted authorities to enforce strict lockdown in the capital. Cambodia records one of the lowest COVID-19 cases in the world with 4,874 infections and 35 deaths based on Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Lawmakers question lower tarrif on imported pork A meat vendor sells his products at the Mandaluyong Public Market II on Thursday. Lawmakers slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's Executive Order 128, which imposes lower tariff on imported pork products from 5 to 30 percent, amid rising local prices due to the African Swine Fever, with stakeholders saying it would further cripple the local hog industry. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Filing ITR amid COVID-19 quarantine People observe minimum health protocols as they file their Annual Income Tax Return at the Bureau of Internal Revenue main office in Agham, Quezon City on Thursday. Taxpayers were given until April 15 to file their annual ITR for taxable year ending on December 30, 2021, but may send amendments without incurring additional charges on or before May 15. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Disposable face masks among trash collected from Manila Bay A personnel from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) shows collected disposable surgical masks during a cleanup at Manila Bay along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Thursday. Environmental groups call for the proper disposal and management of personal protective equipment like face masks, face shield and other medical wastes. ABS-CBN News

Novaliches diocese assists in COVID-19 inoculation Fr. Ross Dela Cruz, a registered nurse and parish priest of Resurrection of Our Lord Parish, administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the Chancery Diocese of Novaliches in Quezon City on Thursday. The Diocese of Novaliches has allowed the use of its big parishes as inoculation sites, as well as help the city in mobilizing parishioners to take part in the vaccination. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

PH Coast Guard patrols Julian Felipe Reef Philippine Coast Guard personnel are seen onboard rubber boats as they move near Chinese vessels believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel at Julian Felipe Reef, South China Sea, in a handout photo distributed by the Philippine Coast Guard Thursday and taken either on April 13 or 14, 2021. The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday 2 new formal protests had been lodged against Beijing, days after Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to press for the withdrawal of its vessels at Julian Felipe Reef, which is within the Philippine exclusive economic zone. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters

Curious cyclist A cyclist watches men working on the truss of Lambingan bridge in Sta. Ana, Manila on Thursday as essential and priority construction work is allowed to operate at full capacity amid the ongoing modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Metro Manila was put under the less stringent quarantine qualification on April 12 until the end of the month as the Philippine economy reels from the COVID-19 virus, with the previous 2-week enhanced community quarantine costing a P180-billion economic loss. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News