THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 14, 2023

French uprising on eve of constitutional decision on pensions reform Protesters gather as smoke rises from tear gas fired during a demonstration in Paris on Thursday against the government's pensions reform, passed through parliament without a vote using the article 49.3 of the constitution. The country faced nationwide protests and strikes on the eve of a ruling from France's Constitutional Council on the controversial government reform. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP

The rains have arrived Several cars are stuck in flood water on Fort Lauderdale International Airport's West Perimeter road on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US. Heavy rains in the past days produced flooding in the lower areas of the Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Cristobal Herrera-Ulaskevich, EPA-EFE

Tearful triumph at the Bar exams Janelyn Cruz raises her hand in triumph as her sister Joshualyn gives a tearful embrace after learning the results of the 2022 Bar examination at the Supreme Court compound on April 15, 2023. A total of 3,992 out of the 9,183 takers passed the examination, for a 43 percent passing rate. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Visitors on board at Eugene Torre Chess Museum Visitors look at the collection of chess sets, memorabilia and awards of Filipino grandmaster Eugene Torre on display at the Eugene Torre Chess Museum inside the Pan de Americana restaurant in Marikina City on Friday. The museum, composed of chess sets acquired by enthusiasts Dionisio Salvador Jr. and Rosie Salvador from their travels around the world, is the first chess museum in the country and is open to the public Tuesdays to Sundays, 6am to 7pm. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News