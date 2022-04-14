THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 14, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Chrism Mass at Manila Cathedral Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula blesses jars filled with oil during the Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila. Chrism Mass is one of the solemn and important liturgies where Holy Oils — used in the administration of blessed sacraments such as baptism, confirmation, Holy Orders, and anointing of the sick — are consecrated or blessed. ABS-CBN News

NLEX traffic as thousands travel for Holy Week break Traffic builds up along the North Luzon Expressway in Valenzuela City on Maundy Thursday. Looser travel restrictions and COVID-19 cases have allowed more people to travel back to the provinces for the long weekend after two years in lockdown. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Catholic flagellants in Bulakan Catholic flagellants flog themselves as they walk in procession to different churches in Bulakan, Bulacan on Maundy Thursday in observance of Holy Week. This devotional practice is a flagellant’s way of public penance in the hope of being forgiven for sins. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Rush to go home for Holy Week ﻿Passengers heading for provinces crowd a bus station in Quezon City on Maundy Thursday. Thousands of commuters went home to their respective hometowns for the long Holy Week break after 2 years of strict travel restrictions due to COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Grieving for Leyte landslide victims Residents cry in front of a coffin and a body bag on Thursday as they mourn victims of a landslide that smashed Pilar village in Abuyog, Leyte on April 12. Heavy rains brought by tropical Storm Agaton triggered floods and landslides that killed at least 115 people and left dozens missing, according to authorities. Bobbie Alota, AFP

Out to swim after easing of COVID-19 restrictions Filipinos go for a swim and frolic in the polluted waters of Manila Bay in Noveleta, Cavite on Maundy Thursday. Filipinos take the time for a vacation during the Lenten season as authorities loosen COVID-19 travel restrictions nationwide. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE