THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 14, 2021

Black lives matter protest in Minnesota Residents watch as protesters confront law enforcers outside an apartment complex across the street from the Brooklyn Center police headquarters on Tuesday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Demonstrations have become a daily occurrence since Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter on Sunday. Stephen Maturen, Getty Images/AFP

Biden pays tribute to fallen US Capitol police officer Remains of Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrive during a tribute at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Evans was killed and another wounded after a man rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after a mob insurrection at Congress. Mandel Ngan, AFP/Pool

UP Diliman to open COVID-19 isolation facility A Philippine National Red Cross staff helps prepare a room at a designated isolation facility at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Wednesday. UP Diliman, in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross, converted 96 rooms at the Kamia Residence Hall as isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms as cases continue to rise in the National Capital Region. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ateneo partners with QC gov't and PH Red Cross for COVID-19 isolation facility Tents are set up inside the Ateneo de Manila University’s prefabricated building complex on Wednesday that will serve as an additional isolation facility for Quezon City residents "who are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms and are unable to isolate safely at home,” according to an earlier memo from University President Fr. Roberto Yap, S.J. The facility was established in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the local government of Quezon City and is intended only for patients referred by the city government and the PRC, with no walk-ins allowed. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Getting ready to go back home A mother talks to her daughter as they get ready to return home after spending time at the Sto. Niño High School reverse isolation facility in Marikina on Wednesday. The Marikina government has turned to “reverse isolation” wherein people who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus are removed from their household and placed in evacuation centers to decongest quarantine facilities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

All crammed up for cash aid Residents fail to maintain physical distancing as they line up for the government’s financial assistance payout inside a covered court in Barangay Dampalit, Malabon City on Wednesday. Residents say they noticed the crowd started to swell beyond the prescribed number when the payout failed to start on time, with the Malabon City Social Welfare and Development Department originally allotting 30 minutes for distribution for each batch consisting of 200 people out of the 2,908 in the master list scheduled for the day. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Going back to land for clean water A young girl waits inside a boat as she fills up water containers in Barangay Dampalit, Malabon City on Wednesday. Members of the community who live on stilt houses on Kalayaan Creek say they go to shore daily to fetch clean water. George Calveo, ABS-CBN News