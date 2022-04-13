THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 13, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

10 shot in Brooklyn subway attack New York City Police, New York City Fire Department, and federal officials respond to a reported multiple shooting that occurred at a New York City subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, Tuesday. At least 10 were reported injured after an unidentified man, wearing a gas mask, set off two smoke bombs then open fired at the packed subway station. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

25 bodies retrieved from Baybay City landslide A handout photo from Matalom Police Station shows policemen conduct identification of landslide victims in Baybay, Leyte on Tuesday. At least 36 people were reported killed after a series of landslides hit 5 residential areas in Baybay City caused by tropical storm Agaton’s heavy rains. PNP handout/EPA-EFE

MRT-3 holds security exercise The MRT-3 simulates a crisis scenario to train its employees to respond to possible security breaches during its Security Simulation Exercise for 2022 at MRT-3 Taft Station in Pasay City Wednesday. The exercise simulated a similar real-life scenario that happened in Tokyo, Japan in October 2021, where an armed assailant dressed as "The Joker" injured 17 passengers and set fire to a train car. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Search, rescue and retrieval at Baybay landslides Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection Region VIII carry a body during a Search, Rescue and Retrieval operation at Barangay Kantagnos, Baybay City, Leyte on Tuesday. At least 105 people were reported injured, 36 bodies recovered while 27 remain missing, according to the local government of Baybay. Photo courtesy of BFP Region VIII

Catholic devotees hold Stations of the Cross at Manila Cathedral Catholic devotees pray the Stations of the Cross outside the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila on Wednesday. Thousands are expected to troop to different Catholic churches around the country for the annual Visita Iglesia after 2 years of strict quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

EDSA commuters line up for free bus rides Commuters line up at the EDSA Bus Carousel at the Main Avenue station in Cubao, Quezon City on Wednesday. Bus stations were crowded with people after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that MRT-3 operations will be suspended from April 13 to 17 to give way to its yearly Holy Week maintenance shutdown. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Consumers, energy advocacy groups question pending power hike Consumers join members of energy advocacy groups during a Holy Week-themed protest at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City on Wednesday. The group led by the Power for People Coalition (P4P) slammed the new power rate hike scheduled this month as pending power rate refunds remain unaddressed. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Moriones Festival back after 2-year absence A 'Morion' wearing a surgical mask above his Roman Centurion mask, joins a parade during the Moriones Festival in Boac, Marinduque on Wednesday. The Moriones is a religious festival during Holy Week held in the province of Marinduque wherein men and women, dressed in costumes and masks, reenact the biblical story of Jesus Christ's last days before he was crucified on the cross. The festival is being held after a two-year absence because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News