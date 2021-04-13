Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 13, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 14 2021 01:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Indonesia reopens mosques for Ramadan amid COVID-19 pandemic People pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as mosques reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesian authorities announced an internal travel ban as millions are expected to travel for the Eid al-Fitr celebration on May 6-17 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Makna Zaezar, Antara Foto via Reuters Devotion in Baclaran church A Catholic devotee kneels in prayer at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque on Tuesday. Religious gatherings are now allowed at 10 percent capacity in the National Capital Region plus bubble after the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 placed the region under Modified enhanced community quarantine starting April 12. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Pateros distributes cash assistance to residents Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros Tuesday. The barangay implemented staggered schedule in the claiming of cash assistance to avoid overcrowding and ensure adherence to proper minimum health protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Prayer and abstinence Muslims gather for midday prayer in a community in Marikina City on the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, as the National Capital Region remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. Muslims mark Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, through prayer and abstinence from all food and drink from dawn to dusk. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News South Korean environmental activists oppose Fukushima water release South Korean environmental activists wearing protective clothing and a mask (R) of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hold pictures of fishes with radioactivity warning signs during a protest against Japan's decision to release Fukushima wastewater, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday. The Japanese government approved a plan to release over a million tons of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, saying it is safe because the water has been processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted. Jung Yeon-je, AFP Crushed dolomite replenished along Manila Baywalk Heavy machinery put fresh dolomite along the Manila Baywalk on Tuesday as part of a government project costing some P389 million to rehabilitate Manila Bay. Critics have scored the project and questioned its necessity as the country continues to struggle against controlling the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Indonesia Palangkaraya Central Kalimantan Ramadan modified enhanced community quarantine MECQ Baclaran Church National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help modified enhanced community quarantine Barangay Martirez Pateros cash assistance Social Amelioration program SAP Marikina City Muslims South Korea Yoshihide Suga Japan Fukushima nuclear disaster radioactivity Fukushima protest Manila Bay Dolomite Beach crushed dolomite Manila Bay White Sand Project DENR /news/04/14/21/ph-posts-8122-new-covid-19-cases-deaths-over-100-on-6th-straight-day/overseas/04/14/21/more-people-sentenced-to-death-by-court-martial-in-myanmar/entertainment/04/14/21/street-vendor-na-tinulungan-ni-ivana-alawi-ipinasilip-ang-mga-ibinigay-pa-ng-vlogger/overseas/04/14/21/japan-enters-fourth-wave-of-covid-19-infections-govt-panel-chief/overseas/04/14/21/6-rescued-several-missing-after-boat-capsizes-off-louisiana-coast