THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 13, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2021 01:59 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Indonesia reopens mosques for Ramadan amid COVID-19 pandemic

People pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as mosques reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesian authorities announced an internal travel ban as millions are expected to travel for the Eid al-Fitr celebration on May 6-17 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Makna Zaezar, Antara Foto via Reuters

Devotion in Baclaran church

A Catholic devotee kneels in prayer at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque on Tuesday. Religious gatherings are now allowed at 10 percent capacity in the National Capital Region plus bubble after the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 placed the region under Modified enhanced community quarantine starting April 12. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Pateros distributes cash assistance to residents

Residents queue to claim their cash assistance at the multipurpose hall of Barangay Martirez in Pateros Tuesday. The barangay implemented staggered schedule in the claiming of cash assistance to avoid overcrowding and ensure adherence to proper minimum health protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Prayer and abstinence

Muslims gather for midday prayer in a community in Marikina City on the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, as the National Capital Region remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. Muslims mark Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, through prayer and abstinence from all food and drink from dawn to dusk. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

South Korean environmental activists oppose Fukushima water release

South Korean environmental activists wearing protective clothing and a mask (R) of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga hold pictures of fishes with radioactivity warning signs during a protest against Japan's decision to release Fukushima wastewater, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday. The Japanese government approved a plan to release over a million tons of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, saying it is safe because the water has been processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted. Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Crushed dolomite replenished along Manila Baywalk

Heavy machinery put fresh dolomite along the Manila Baywalk on Tuesday as part of a government project costing some P389 million to rehabilitate Manila Bay. Critics have scored the project and questioned its necessity as the country continues to struggle against controlling the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

