THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 12, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Holy Monday in Seville, Spain People attend the San Gonzalo brotherhood Holy Monday procession at Triana bridge in Seville, Andalucia, southern Spain on Monday. Spain, the country that brought Christianity to the Philippines, still has a large Catholic majority despite the declining attendance in churches. Raul Caro, EPA-EFE

Beauties to voters: Go for environmentally responsible candidates Miss Earth Philippines 2021 winners (L-R), Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism Sofia Lopez Galve, Miss Philippines Fire Veronica Meneses, Miss Philippines Air Ameera Almamari, and Miss Phillippines Earth Naelah Alshorbaji pose for pictures during a protest in front of the Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila on Tuesday. The candidates led the protest together with representatives from Caritas Philippines, EcoWaste Coalition, and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting to urge the public to vote for candidates who genuinely care for the people and the environment. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

'Lawyer na kami!' Renier Aries Razon and girlfriend Ruiza Tolentino are ecstatic and shout “lawyer na kami” after learning that both of them passed the 2021 Bar examinations after the Supreme Court released the list of passers on Tuesday. A total of 8,241 or 72.28 percent of the 11, 402 law graduates who took the Bar exams passed, according to the Supreme Court. ABS-CBN News

'Pabasa' inside the Manila City Jail Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) attend a traditional reading of the Passion of Jesus Christ, the Pabasa, inside the Manila City Jail on Tuesday. The Pabasa is conducted by the Bureau of Jail Management annually to give Catholic believers in jail the chance to repent for their sins. ABS-CBN News

Agaton inundates Panitan residents A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows rescuers assisting villagers in a raft in a flooded village in Panitan, Panay island on Tuesday. According to local authorities' reports, scores of villagers were burried from landslides in the central and southern Philippines brought by Typhoon Megi locally named Agaton. Handout, PCG via EPA-EFE

Isko Moreno supporters move to Leni Robredo for #Halalan2022 Leaders of several groups allied with the presidential campaign of Mayor Isko Moreno withdraw their support from Moreno and announce their backing of Vice President Leni Robredo for the presidency at a press conference in Quezon City on Tuesday. The various groups were represented by Tim Orbos of Naisko; Elmer Argaño, secretary general of Isang Pilipinas; Rommel Abesamis of Naisko, Dr. Rey Sarmiento of IM Nueva Ecija, Atty. George Habacon of Rizal for Isko; and Ed Cojuanco of Warays for Isko. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Waving goodbye amid Russian invasion Women wave to bid farewell to relatives as they are about to leave by train at Slovyansk central station, in the Donbas region on Tuesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the Donbas have asked civilians to evacuate west in reaction to an anticipated Russian offensive to take the eastern region. Ronaldo Schemidit, AFP