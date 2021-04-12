THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 12, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Japan’s Matsuyama wins Masters Hideki Matsuyama of Japan poses with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA on Sunday. The 29-year-old Matsuyama made history as the first Japanese man to win a major golf championship on Sunday as he captured the 85th Masters, taking home the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy and a top prize of 2.07 million USD. Jared C. Tilton, Getty Images/AFP

LTFRB allows more PUVs on the road Public utility buses queue as they wait for passengers along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Monday. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board allowed around 4000 buses and jeepneys to operate in Metro Manila amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PNR resumes operation A marshal reminds passengers to observe physical distancing as they take the Philippine National Railway (PNR) train at Tutuban Station in Manila on Monday. PNR temporarily suspended its operation to conduct RT-PCR tests among its personnel after recording 131 positive cases among 1,013 PNR employees last March. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Busted pipe causes flooding along EDSA, water interruption in 30 barangays Motorists slow down as they approach a flooded area caused by a busted pipe along EDSA-Pioneer in Mandaluyong on Monday. The busted pipe, first reported at 9:45 p.m. of Sunday, caused water service interruption in more than 30 barangays in Mandaluyong City, Pasig City, San Juan City, at Quezon City, according to Manila Water spokesperson Jeric Sevilla. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dissent in Myanmar Children play with toy guns next to a banner put up by activists in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Authorities have issued arrest warrants against 200 high profile personalities, including actors and social influencers, for allegedly spreading dissent against the military. At least 64 journalists have been arrested since the coup began in February, with 33 currently detained in an attempt to quell protests against the military rule. AFP

A day before Ramadan starts Jabbar Ayuna performs a Dhuhr or a midday prayer inside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro, Quiapo, Manila on Monday. Muslims around the world will start the Ramadan, a month of prayer, fasting and reflection from dawn to sunset, on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. ABS-CBN News

Shoulder-to-shoulder amid threats The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and United States Military attend the opening of the 36th Balikatan Exercise (BK36-21) wearing masks and maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Monday. Amid the rising tensions in the South China Sea, this year's Balikatan was scaled down to only 1,700 total number in personnel, partly because of the pandemic. Armed Forces of the Philippines handout via Reuters