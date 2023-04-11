THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 11, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

White House hosts annual Easter egg roll US President Joe Biden (left) and First Lady Jill Biden (2nd left) host the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday. The annual Easter Egg Roll, held on Easter Monday, had the theme 'EGGucation' which included a variety of learning activities for children. Yuri Gripas, ABACA/EPA-EFE Pool

Groups protest ‘Balikatan Exercises 2023’ Protesters burn a US flag as they express opposition to the "Balikatan Exercises 2023” outside the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group denounced the ongoing joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise, the largest Balikatan exercise this year, with 12,000 US troops and 5,000 Philippine soldiers expected to participate in the annual combined joint exercise in April via the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement between the two countries. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Balikatan exercise kicks off at Subic Bay A United States military personnel directs an approaching Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) to the beach at Subic Bay Freeport, 120 kilometers north of Manila, as the Philippines and the United States kick off their largest joint military exercise on Tuesday. Around 5,400 Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) personnel and 12,200 US troops will participate in the military training dubbed “Balikatan”, which aims to develop interoperability and improved capability in the areas of maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban and aviation operations, cyber defense, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

PH, US launch largest ever joint drills MGEN Marvin L Licudine PA, Philippine Exercise Director, and US Exercise Director Representative Major General Eric Austin of the US Marine Corps pose for photos during the opening ceremonies of the Philippine-US Balikatan Exercises at the Tejeros Hall, AFP Commissioned Officers Club, Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday. Some 17,600 servicemen, including 5,400 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and 12,200 US military personnel, will participate in the 38th Balikatan exercise this April. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

India conducts preparedness drill amid rising COVID-19 cases Paramedics check oxygen cylinders at a local hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Tuesday. India on April 10 began a two-day nationwide mock drill to assess the preparedness of hospitals in both public and private facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases.



The country reported 5,676 new cases and 21 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on April 11. Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE