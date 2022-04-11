THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 11, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday Mass in Vatican Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican on Sunday. Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week, commemorates the triumphant arrival of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, days before he was crucified. Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Rescue call from Abuyog and Baybay, Leyte after flooding and landslide A man checks a damaged house after a landslide buried houses in Barangay Bunga, Baybay City, Leyte on Monday. Residents from Abuyog and Baybay City, Leyte sent calls for rescue for fear of people still trapped under the mud after heavy rains caused massive flooding and landslide in the area. Photo courtesy of Hannah Cala Vitangcol

EDSA bus Carousel offers free ride Commuters ride buses in Quezon City on Monday as free rides resume under the Service Contracting Program. The resumption of the free service aims to aid bus operators and commuters due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rising gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Department of Transportation. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'God knows Hudas not pay': A call for garnishment of unpaid Marcos tax Members of Akbayan Partylist picket outside the Department of Finance in Manila on Monday after submitting a letter-petition urging the DOF to garnish the bank accounts of the Marcos family as they continue to refuse to pay their estate tax amounting to 203 billion pesos. Filed a week before the deadline for annual income tax filing, garnishment is a legal process that allows a creditor to charge from the bank accounts of a debtor to deduct unpaid debts. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PITX expects thousands of Holy Week travelers Passengers line up to take their designated bus trip going to various cities in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange ( PITX ) in Parañaque City on Monday. PITX is expecting around 110,000 passengers daily at the terminal as Filipinos rush to take their break this Holy Week. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News