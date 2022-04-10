MULTIMEDIA

The Manalakaran: Pampanga People’s Rally draws yet biggest crowd for Leni-Kiko tandem

VP Leni Robredo Media / Team Leni-Kiko handout

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, greets tens of thousands of supporters waving pink ribbons, flags and placards during the Manalakaran: Pampanga People’s Rally at Robinsons Star Mills on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Organizers and local police placed the attendees at 220,000 while the provincial PNP estimated them at 180,000.

The people's rally, organized through bayanihan among supporters, showcased Pampanga’s culture through a display of colorful lanterns and offering of different delicacies as a way to express support to Team Leni-Kiko and their senatorial slate for the May 9 election.

The program turned emotional as a group of farmers led by 87-year old farmer Neg Alfaro raised the hands of Pangilinan and Robredo as endorsement of their candidacies.

The people’s rally in Pampanga set another record after beating the Pasig people’s rally last March 20 in terms of participants.

