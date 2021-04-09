THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 9, 2021

Empty streets and long lines People line up on a sidewalk along Edsa in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday to get their cash assistance at the Cubao Elementary School. The government is distributing cash under the Social Amelioration Program to help those in need, as the capital region and nearby provinces are placed under the enhanced community quarantine in a bid to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Hospital is full A non-COVID patient waits outside the Mandaluyong City Medical Center on Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong City on Friday as her companion holds her IV bottle. She was given a dextrose inside the hospital but could not be admitted for lack of rooms. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the capacity of hospitals remains at a critical level in the National Capital Region, affecting their capability to service other health concerns. ABS-CBN News

Thumbs up as the smoke clears A firefighter flashes a thumbs-up sign to his colleagues to say the fire is out at the Atom Property Development workers' barracks in Kawit, Cavite on Friday. Investigators say the fire reached second alarm with no reported casualties or injuries. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rushing home before curfew Residents pass through health checks at the entrance to Barangay 183 in Pasay City on Friday before the start of curfew. The Philippines on Friday logged another grim milestone as the country recorded 401 deaths, the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total death toll to 14,520. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Last-minute market shopping Residents rush to a public market in Novaliches, Quezon City on Friday to buy food and supplies before the start of curfew hours imposed in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces as part of efforts against the spread of COVID-19, which has put a strain on economic activities. Recent government data showed a slight ease in inflation in March driven by a slower movement in price of food and non-alcoholic beverage with the consumer price index at 4.6 percent, slightly slower from the 4.7 percent in February. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News