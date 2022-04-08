THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022

UN inspects mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths (5th right) reacts at the site of a mass grave that Ukrainians had dug near a church on Thursday, during his three-hour visit in Bucha, a day after he visited Moscow, where he met with officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, more than a month into the Russian invasion. Griffiths said that investigators would probe civilian deaths uncovered after Russian troops withdrew. Evidence of civilian killings in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv - which Ukraine has blamed on Russian troops, allegations denied by Moscow - have shocked the world and triggered calls for new sanctions on Moscow. Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

Cat holding on to promise of nine lives A cat clings for its life after getting stuck on the roof of a burning residential building along Recto Avenue in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday. The fire that reached the third alarm broke out around 5:30 a.m. and claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman. The Bureau of Fire Protection declared the blaze was under control around 7:30 a.m. The whereabouts of the cat is still unknown. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters stranded on Commonwealth Avenue ommuters rush to a public bus plying on Commonwealth-Litex Road in Quezon City on Friday. The Metro Manila Development Authority earlier conducted an ocular inspection to check the plight of reported stranded commuters affected by the construction of the MRT line 7 and the increase in number of commuters. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos supporters brave rains in Samar rally Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and local supporters gather at Borongan City Plaza on Friday for a Uniteam rally despite the heavy rains. Marcos was joined by the team's senatorial slate, but running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio was unable to join the rally. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Consumer group holds protest over alleged abuse from power sector Protesters led by the consumer group Power for People Coalition (P4P) troop to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) office in Pasig City on Friday. The group called for action in addressing high electricity rates and reminded the regulatory body of its duty to shield consumers from alleged power sector abuse. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News