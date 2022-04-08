Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 09 2022 12:02 AM | Updated as of Apr 09 2022 02:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. UN inspects mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths (5th right) reacts at the site of a mass grave that Ukrainians had dug near a church on Thursday, during his three-hour visit in Bucha, a day after he visited Moscow, where he met with officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, more than a month into the Russian invasion. Griffiths said that investigators would probe civilian deaths uncovered after Russian troops withdrew. Evidence of civilian killings in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv - which Ukraine has blamed on Russian troops, allegations denied by Moscow - have shocked the world and triggered calls for new sanctions on Moscow. Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP Cat holding on to promise of nine lives A cat clings for its life after getting stuck on the roof of a burning residential building along Recto Avenue in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday. The fire that reached the third alarm broke out around 5:30 a.m. and claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman. The Bureau of Fire Protection declared the blaze was under control around 7:30 a.m. The whereabouts of the cat is still unknown. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Commuters stranded on Commonwealth Avenue ommuters rush to a public bus plying on Commonwealth-Litex Road in Quezon City on Friday. The Metro Manila Development Authority earlier conducted an ocular inspection to check the plight of reported stranded commuters affected by the construction of the MRT line 7 and the increase in number of commuters. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Marcos supporters brave rains in Samar rally Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and local supporters gather at Borongan City Plaza on Friday for a Uniteam rally despite the heavy rains. Marcos was joined by the team's senatorial slate, but running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio was unable to join the rally. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Consumer group holds protest over alleged abuse from power sector Protesters led by the consumer group Power for People Coalition (P4P) troop to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) office in Pasig City on Friday. The group called for action in addressing high electricity rates and reminded the regulatory body of its duty to shield consumers from alleged power sector abuse. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Early Holy Week panata A devotee offers prayers during Visita Iglesia at the Nuestra Señora de la Annunciata Parish Church more popularly known as the Boso-Boso church in Antipolo, Rizal on Friday, a few days before Holy Week. Parishes are expecting throngs of devotees fulfilling their sacred vows for the first Holy Week under relaxed COVID-19 measures in two years. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Ukraine Russia mass grave bodies Bucha humanitarian fire Manila cat pets animals firemen Recto metro Manila Commonwealth traffic transport commuters MRT-7 Philippine elections eleksyon eleksyon 2022 polls presidential race campaign Bongbong Marcos Marcos Marcos Duterte Sara Duterte Samar UniTeam regions P4P Power for People Coalition Energy Regulatory Commission electricity rates power rates protest Holy Week Holy Week 2022 Semana Santa Semana Santa 2022 Lent Visita Iglesia Bosoboso Church Nuestra Señora de la Annunciata Parish Church /news/04/11/22/pagasa-agaton-weakens-to-make-landfall-over-leytes-eastern-coast/sports/04/11/22/mpl-season-9-after-pre-playoff-woes-echo-to-hard-reset/news/04/11/22/marcos-jr-camp-claims-support-from-new-batch-of-governors/overseas/04/10/22/china-embassy-features-elon-musk-during-space-event/overseas/04/10/22/soldiers-from-14-nations-to-take-part-in-indonesian-us-war-games