Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 09 2022 12:02 AM | Updated as of Apr 09 2022 02:23 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2022 6

UN inspects mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths (5th right) reacts at the site of a mass grave that Ukrainians had dug near a church on Thursday, during his three-hour visit in Bucha, a day after he visited Moscow, where he met with officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, more than a month into the Russian invasion. Griffiths said that investigators would probe civilian deaths uncovered after Russian troops withdrew. Evidence of civilian killings in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv - which Ukraine has blamed on Russian troops, allegations denied by Moscow - have shocked the world and triggered calls for new sanctions on Moscow. Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

Cat holding on to promise of nine lives

A cat clings for its life after getting stuck on the roof of a burning residential building along Recto Avenue in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Friday. The fire that reached the third alarm broke out around 5:30 a.m. and claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman. The Bureau of Fire Protection declared the blaze was under control around 7:30 a.m. The whereabouts of the cat is still unknown. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Commuters stranded on Commonwealth Avenue

ommuters rush to a public bus plying on Commonwealth-Litex Road in Quezon City on Friday. The Metro Manila Development Authority earlier conducted an ocular inspection to check the plight of reported stranded commuters affected by the construction of the MRT line 7 and the increase in number of commuters. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos supporters brave rains in Samar rally

Presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and local supporters gather at Borongan City Plaza on Friday for a Uniteam rally despite the heavy rains. Marcos was joined by the team's senatorial slate, but running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio was unable to join the rally. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Consumer group holds protest over alleged abuse from power sector

Protesters led by the consumer group Power for People Coalition (P4P) troop to the Energy Regulatory Commission’s (ERC) office in Pasig City on Friday. The group called for action in addressing high electricity rates and reminded the regulatory body of its duty to shield consumers from alleged power sector abuse. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Early Holy Week panata

A devotee offers prayers during Visita Iglesia at the Nuestra Señora de la Annunciata Parish Church more popularly known as the Boso-Boso church in Antipolo, Rizal on Friday, a few days before Holy Week. Parishes are expecting throngs of devotees fulfilling their sacred vows for the first Holy Week under relaxed COVID-19 measures in two years. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   mass grave   bodies   Bucha   humanitarian   fire   Manila   cat   pets   animals   firemen   Recto   metro   Manila   Commonwealth   traffic   transport commuters   MRT-7   Philippine elections   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   polls   presidential race   campaign   Bongbong Marcos   Marcos   Marcos Duterte   Sara Duterte   Samar   UniTeam   regions   P4P   Power for People Coalition   Energy Regulatory Commission   electricity rates   power rates   protest   Holy Week   Holy Week 2022   Semana Santa   Semana Santa 2022   Lent   Visita Iglesia   Bosoboso Church   Nuestra Señora de la Annunciata Parish Church  