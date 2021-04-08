THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 8, 2021

Brazil prepares for the worst as COVID-19 cases spike Healthcare staff work next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a field hospital set up at Dell'Antonia sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday. Brazil recently detected the highly contagious South African variant, raising concern on its impact to the country’s current situation after reporting a single-day record of 4,195 deaths on April 6. Amanda Perobelli, Reuters

Batasan Hills residents wait for ECQ aid Residents fall in line inside and outside Batasan Hills National High School in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City for the release of cash aid amid the enhanced community quarantine on Thursday. Several residents raised concern on the allegedly slow distribution, which left them waiting from Wednesday morning until hours past midnight on Thursday to complete the verification and release of the cash assistance. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PNR disinfects trains before resumption of operation Philippine National Railways (PNR) personnel disinfect coaches on Thursday, as they prepare for the resumption of operations on April 9. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade ordered the testing of all railway employees after the operators recorded a spike in COVID-19 infection. At least 131 people have tested positive out of the 1,013 PNR personnel who were tested, according to DOTR. ABS-CBN News

Keeping safe while waiting for ECQ aid Residents undergo temperature check as part of the minimum health protocol at the Barangay Hagdang Bato Itaas multi-purpose hall as residents claim their cash aid in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. Local government units were given until April 15 to distribute cash assistance to low-income families as the National Capital Region plus bubble remain under enhanced community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Elderly residents of Brgy. Santa Cruz, QC receive cash aid An elderly resident receives his cash aid in Barangay Santa Cruz along Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. Thousands of residents braved the heat and long lines to claim the much-needed assistance under the government’s Social Amelioration Program for those affected by the 2-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News