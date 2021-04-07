THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 7, 2021

Praying outside Baclaran Church Catholic devotees pray outside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran, Paranaque on Wednesday. Members of the Philippine National Police secured the area to ensure that physical health protocols are observed as devotees arrive for the weekly novena while Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Sun goes down in Parola Residents stay on a rooftop of a house under construction in Barangay 20, Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday. Movement of all residents is currently limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in permitted offices or establishments as the National Capital Region plus adjacent provinces remain under enhanced community quarantine in a move to curb rising COVID-19 cases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Queueing up for cash aid in Quezon City's Batasan Hills Residents of Barangay Batasan Hills in Quezon City patiently wait in line, for more than 2 hours, to claim the financial assistance promised by the government, on Wednesday. All relevant local government units have been mandated to release cash aid to affected residents as work and travel remain suspended for non-essential industries in the NCR Plus while enhanced community quarantine is in place to arrest the spiraling cases of COVID-19. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Much-needed aid Beneficiaries of the government cash aid line up at a covered court in Baseco Compound, Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. The city government of Manila has allotted P6 million from the national government’s financial assistance to 1,500 beneficiaries of Baseco. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Taking risks for cash assistance A resident waits for his turn to claim cash assistance under the government's Social Amelioration Program (SAP), at the Caloocan High School in Grace Park West, Caloocan City on Wednesday. The government is set to provide at least P1,000 worth of aid per person but not more than P4,000 per low-income family, for nearly 23 million people during the imposition of enhanced community quarantine in the NCR Plus, according to the Social Welfare Department. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vaccine for all Governor Andrew M. Cuomo gestures as he announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, US on Monday. More than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1 out of 5 people in the state has been fully vaccinated. Timothy A. Clary, Reuters/pool