THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 7, 2022

Health workers file rap vs Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging Members of the Alliance for Health Workers (AHW) file a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on World Health Day, Thursday, against National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging activists. Badoy, spokesperson for the government's anti-communist task force, has been known to speak against activists allegedly allied with the Communist rebel movement. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People troop to the provinces for Holy Week break Domestic travelers prepare to board their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday. People are expected to travel to various summer destinations or their home provinces for the long Holy Week break, for their first long vacation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Indoor swimming during the summer Children accompanied by parents and guardians enjoy the facilities of Wetpark Adventure Lagoon, an indoor aqua playground at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Thursday. The 500 sqm floor area filled with various water recreation installations will officially open to the public on April 8. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Before the arrival of the crowd A man rides a bicycle at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday, a few days before Filipino Catholics mark Holy Week. The Department of Health had advised the public to put on hold their Holy Week traditions or practice them differently due to the continuing threat of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News