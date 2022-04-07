Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 7, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 07 2022 11:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Health workers file rap vs Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging Members of the Alliance for Health Workers (AHW) file a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City on World Health Day, Thursday, against National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy for red-tagging activists. Badoy, spokesperson for the government's anti-communist task force, has been known to speak against activists allegedly allied with the Communist rebel movement. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News People troop to the provinces for Holy Week break Domestic travelers prepare to board their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday. People are expected to travel to various summer destinations or their home provinces for the long Holy Week break, for their first long vacation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Indoor swimming during the summer Children accompanied by parents and guardians enjoy the facilities of Wetpark Adventure Lagoon, an indoor aqua playground at the Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig City on Thursday. The 500 sqm floor area filled with various water recreation installations will officially open to the public on April 8. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Before the arrival of the crowd A man rides a bicycle at the Divine Mercy Shrine in Marilao, Bulacan on Thursday, a few days before Filipino Catholics mark Holy Week. The Department of Health had advised the public to put on hold their Holy Week traditions or practice them differently due to the continuing threat of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Defense Sec. Lorenzana in Tokyo ahead of 'two-plus-two' security talks Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (R) reviews an honor guard during his visit to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Lorenzana is in Tokyo to begin talks with his Japanese counterpart Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi ahead of planned “two-plus-two" security talks which also involve the Philippine and Japanese foreign ministers. Issei Kato, POOL/AFP Read More: NTF-ELCAC Lorraine Badoy redtag red tagging Alliance of Health Workers health workers travel travelers tourism destinations tourists family Semana Santa summer vacation summer dry season water park indoor aqua playground Wetpark Adventure Lagoon swimming Venice Grand Canal Mall Marilao Bulacan Holy Week Holy Week 2022 Semana Santa Semana Santa 2022 Divine Mercy Shrine Catholic Catholic Tradition Lent Delfin Lorenzana Honor Guard Japan Tokyo two-plus-two security talks security talks maritime security Japan Philippines Japan Philippines relations Japan Philippines ties /spotlight/04/07/22/world-bank-warned-vs-relying-too-much-on-firms-to-fight-climate-change/video/business/04/07/22/psei-in-red-anew-amid-decline-in-asian-markets/video/news/04/07/22/pnp-ready-to-deploy-more-cops-to-election-areas-of-concern/video/news/04/07/22/duterte-adviser-proposes-measures-to-urge-filipinos-get-booster-shots/news/04/07/22/pharmallys-mohit-dargani-files-complaint-vs-ca-justice