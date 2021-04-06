Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 6, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2021 12:43 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

USS Johnston (DD-557), deepest shipwreck recorded, found off Samar Island

This handout photograph taken on March 31, 2021 and released on April 3, 2021 by Caladan Oceanic shows the main wreckage of the USS Johnston (DD-557), a US Navy Fletcher-class destroyer that sank during the Battle of Samar in World War II, resting on the ocean floor off Samar Island in the Philippines. The USS Johnston (DD-557) wreckage, found at a depth of nearly 6,500 meters is the deepest shipwreck ever recorded. Caladan Oceanic/ AFP Photo

Frontliners get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nurses have their pictures taken after getting their 2nd jabs of the SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Tuesday. The city government of Manila administered the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to medical front liners or those falling under the priority group A1.1 to A1.7, who received their first doses last March 8-9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through Miyako Strait

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on their way to the Pacific in this handout photo taken by Japan Self-Defense Forces and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan on April 4, 2021. Taiwan and Japan raised concern on China’s increased activity in the waters near Taiwan and Japan. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan via Reuters/ Handout

Informal worker in Manila appeals for assistance

Mercy, 41, who used to earn P150 a day providing massage services to tourists along Manila Baywalk, begs for alms in the same area on Tuesday. She appealed for assistance from the government for informal workers like her whose livelihood were severely affected by the pandemic. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Buying essentials during ECQ in Manila

People buy food essentials at the Blumentritt market in Manila on Tuesday. Inflation rate eased out to 4.5 percent in March 2021 compared to 4.7 in February 2021 due to slower price movement of food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

