THE DAY IN PHOTOS: April 6, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Groups celebrate International Day of Sport for Development and Peace Runners and cyclists in Manila join the 24-hour global relay Terre De Jeux hosted by the Paris 2024 Olympics in observance of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, Wednesday. Around 8,000 participants in 40 countries and territories will take part during the event which will pass through all continents and time zones. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Flooding damages 3 bridges in Davao De Oro Residents check a damaged bridge at Purok 1, Barangay Fatima, New Bataan, Davao de Oro after heavy rains caused massive flooding on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA reminded residents to remain vigilant of possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains brought by a low pressure area affecting the region. Photo courtesy of Recca Gayas – Tenio

Catholic priests call for moral discernment for May 9 election Filipino Catholics attend the ‘Solidarity Mass for the Moral Choice’ at the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Paranaque on Wednesday. Priests of the Metropolitan See of Manila, led by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula, called on the faithful to deeply reflect on their choices of candidates for the upcoming national election on May 9. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Learning basic motorcycle riding at TESDA Trainees attend a Basic Motorcycle Driving Program in Taguig City on Wednesday organized by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and ride-hailing company Angkas. The five-day program aims to provide formal training to motorcycle riders and to professionalize motorcycle training in the country's automotive and land transport sector. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Stop Bombing Civilians' campaign in UN HQ A life-size tank entirely made with inflatable biodegradable latex balloons is displayed as part of the 'Stop Bombing Civilians' campaign by NOG Handicap International in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. It aims to symbolize their fight against the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, as negotiations for a political declaration take place on April 6-8, 2022 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Salvatore Di Nolfi, EPA-EFE

DTI seizes counterfeit goods in Cavite warehouse Department of Trade and Industry Usec. Ruth Castelo inspects products at a warehouse on Toclong-San Sebastian road in Kawit, Cavite on Wednesday. The products from two warehouses, which include fake shoes and motorcycle helmets without proper ICC stickers, are currently in the process of seizure and destruction by authorities. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Weaving palm fronds in time for Holy Week Mariel Maravilla (L) gathers batches of finished palm fronds that she and her family wove in their home in Indang, Cavite on Wednesday. The "palaspas" will be sold to vendors in time for Palm Sunday as the country is set to observe Holy Week from April 10 with relaxed COVID-19 restrictions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News